Liberty Ballers Reacts: Most fan voters believe Sixers will finish as Play-In team

The Philadelphia 76ers made it to the All-Star break and we got to enjoy Tyrese Maxey playing in the Skills Competition and Sunday’s star-studded scoring fest.

At the time we ran our most recent Liberty Ballers Reacts poll, Nick Nurse’s Sixers were in fifth place, sandwiched 1.5 games behind the No. 4 New York Knicks and a game up on the No. 6 Indiana Pacers. But it wasn’t just Joel Embiid who was out of the lineup. The team has also had to survive a slew of bumps and bruises to players like De’Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee) and Nico Batum (hamstring). Not long ago, Tobias Harris had also popped up on the injury report with a hip issue.

So yeah, it’s been a grind without Embiid. The team is just 7-17 without the reigning MVP in the lineup this season. They’re a whopping 26-8 when he’s out there. Maybe give him the MVP just for those splits?

But maybe that’s why fans weren’t optimistic when filling out our survey:

After losing three out of four after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game break, the team finds itself in sixth place, one spot in the standings behind Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat, who possess a tie-breaker over Philadelphia.

The Sixers are only a half-game up over both Paolo Banchero’s Orlando Magic and Tyrese Haliburton’s Indiana Pacers.

A look at the current standings reveals how close this cluster of teams hoping to avoid the (potentially one-and-done Play-In) are grouped together.

The East’s standings today, courtesy of ESPN.com:

Over at Tankathon.com, Matt Hoover’s algorithms suggest the Sixers have the 22nd-most difficult schedule remaining; put another way, only eight teams have an easier road the rest of the way. Unfortunately, two of those eight teams include the Magic (easiest schedule remaining) and the Heat (fourth-easiest).

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has recently reported the Sixers are optimistic Embiid can return to the Sixers’ lineup in time for the playoffs — perhaps even by late March. Woj added that seeding isn’t on their minds so much as Joel getting his legs and wind back in time to help Philadelphia become a terrifying first-round opponent.

Wouldn’t that be a “treat” for some poor top-end team who worked all year for home-court advantage only to have to host a relatively healthy Embiid and a Sixers team who added helpful names like Buddy Hield, Kyle Lowry and Cam Payne?