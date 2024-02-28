Liberty Ballers Reacts: When will Joel Embiid make his return for the Sixers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Sixers have really missed Joel Embiid’s presence, to put things mildly. The team is 26-8 when he’s in the lineup, and just 7-17 without him.

To put that in perspective, the Sixers have won more than 76 percent of their games when Embiid is in the lineup and have not even won 30 percent of their games without the reigning MVP and back-to-back scoring leader.

The latest from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski suggests that there may be hope Embiid can get back out there and help his team in time for the stretch run.

Woj says there is hope the Sixers can get Joel Embiid back on the court “sometime in late March.” pic.twitter.com/6SSixEHCYH — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 27, 2024

Per Woj, appearing on ESPN’s NBA Today, from the clip above:

“They still are optimistic that they can get him back, I think there’s some hope that they can get him back on the court by sometime in late March. Back starting to get into condition. And listen, the goal here isn’t necessarily to try to bring him back and see how many regular-season games you might be able to win with him. The goal is to get him as healthy as he can be for the postseason, hope they can hang in where they are, and then have as spry and mobile and conditioned of a Joel Embiid as they can..... But probably about a week away from him getting a timeline....”

Keep in mind that the NBA’s regular season ends April 14. The Play-In (for seeds No. 7-10) runs from April 16-19. And the playoffs begin on April 20.

If the Sixers were somehow able to secure a No. 6 seed or better, that would buy the entire team another week’s worth of rest; like they’ve enjoyed the last couple of seasons.

On the flip side, fighting for their Play-In lives and hoping to earn a seventh or eighth seed for the playoffs might be pretty difficult for a team just looking for some cohesion for the first time in months. As much confidence as we might have in Nick Nurse, the task of reintegrating such a high-usage centerpiece along with new names like Buddy Hield, Kyle Lowry or Cam Payne won’t be easy.

With that in mind, place your votes below:

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/0LKOI6/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.