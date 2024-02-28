Blue Coats check-in: Kenneth Lofton, Jr. producing in Delaware

A four-game win streak has catapulted the Delaware Blue Coats into the first seed of the G League’s Eastern Conference. They’re now 15-6 on the regular season, with a two-game cushion over the Osceola Magic.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. & Terquavion Smith return to Delaware

The Sixers are finally getting healthy again, which means the surplus of playing time is coming to an end. Two of the Sixers’ three two-way contract players, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. and Terquavion Smith, are back in Delaware picking up where they left off.

Lofton’s time in Delaware has been limited, joining the team late and staying with the Sixers for a few weeks. Since returning to Delaware, Lofton has put together several dominant performances:

Feb. 22 Grand Rapids Gold @ Delaware: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks, 50% shooting

Feb. 23 Grand Rapids Gold @ Delaware: 43 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 3 blocks, 65% shooting

Feb. 24 Motor City Cruise @ Delaware: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

These games have bumped up his regular season averages considerably, especially in comparison to his rookie G League year just a season ago. On the year, Lofton is averaging 26.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 30.3 minutes of playing time. That’s a 6.5 point increase over last year, while shooting the ball at a higher clip at 56.3 percent shooting from the field. Factoring in all shooting splits, and Lofton’s true shooting percentage is sky high at 68.5 percent.

Smith hasn’t been shy letting it fly, and he’s picked up right where he left off before joining the Sixers temporarily. In fact, Smith attempted 17 threes in his first game back in Delaware.

Smith is a historically high-volume shooter for the G League, which did hurt his shooting efficency early on in his rookie year. Terq’s three-point shooting has trended in the right direction since the start of the G League regular season, now shooting 38.7 percent on 10.6 attempts per game through 10 games.

Darius Bazley lands a 10-day contract with the Sixers

The Sixers signed Darius Bazley to a 10-day contract several days ago, rewarding the springy forward for what has been an excellent G League season. We have yet to see Bazley play real time with the Sixers, but he has performed well in the one game with the Blue Coats since signing his 10-day deal:

Feb. 22 Grand Rapids Gold @ Delaware: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 69% shooting

For the regular season, Bazley’s averages are up to 20.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game through 19 games while becoming one of the better defenders in the G League period.

It remains to be seen when/if Bazley will get a chance with the Sixers, but he’s been one of the more consistent players with the Blue Coats this year. Factoring in his young age of just 23 years old, and it’s easy to see why the Sixers are intrigued with him.

Jared Brownridge set to make his mark on G League history

Jared Brownridge has been with the Delaware Blue Coats since before they even donned the name “Blue Coats” joining the team in 2017 after going undrafted. He’s been with the team since, appearing in nearly 200 regular season G League games while playing a key role for the Coats.

Players like Brownridge are somewhat uncommon in the G League, where many choose to play for different teams or explore opportunities overseas. It’s not often you see someone stick around as long as Brownridge has. Just considering his time with the team, Brownridge is on track to set several records for the Blue Coats, and possibly even some league-wide records.

Brownridge is in short reach of being second in the G League all-time for made threes. Currently, he’s at 647 made threes for his career, which only trails Reggie Hearn (673) and Andre Ingram (846). Hearn has since retired from playing, while Ingram is still active.

Playing in the G League is much different than the NBA, and it isn’t for most. Jared Brownridge’s hardwork and loyalty should soon pay off, cementing himself in G League history.