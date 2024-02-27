Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers collapse in fourth, fall to NBA-best Celtics

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 10

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 5

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The end result was a lopsided 117-99 loss, but the Philadelphia 76ers actually hung in with the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics until it all fell apart in the fourth.

I’ll be honest, I thought this was going to be a blowout early. To their credit, the Sixers put up one hell of a fight in the first half. They kept things level after 12 minutes, putting up 30 first-period points on one of the top defenses in the association for a tie game going into the second.

A widespread effort from Philadelphia saw them trailing the Eastern Conference leading Celtics by just two points at halftime. By the break, nine of 11 players that took the floor for the Sixers had gotten on the scoreboard. It also didn’t hurt that the Celtics, who normally feast on perimeter shooting, went just 2-for-11 (18.2%) from long range in the first half in addition to committing nine turnovers (compared to just two from the Sixers).

Things started to deteriorate early in the third, with the Celtics jumping out to a 13-point lead in the first two minutes of the second half. Frankly, and I do not even think I’m being reductionist here, it was largely because of Tobias Harris. It doesn’t matter how much money he is making, he is quickly making a case (if he hasn’t already) to be benched by Nick Nurse. I could go on and on but I’ll spare you all and move on with the recap.

Tyrese Maxey was doing absolutely everything he could, on both sides of the court. He already led the Sixers with 17 points at halftime before scoring 13 of the Sixers’ 24 total points in the third period. Boston held an 11-point lead going into the final frame, but Maxey was the only reason it wasn’t completely out of reach at that point. But with Maxey on the bench to start the fourth, someone else was going to have to step up. Cam Payne scored eight points in rapid succession to lead the Sixers on an 11-3 run to cut the deficit to just two points.

The hope was fun, but short-lived. Boston ripped off a 16-0 run to win this one 117-99.

The Sixers will head back home for a break from top contending teams when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday evening.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Tyrese Maxey: 30 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Maxey typically isn’t a big first period scorer. Most games he seems to relax his aggression early to work more as a facilitator to set up his teammates and get the offense into an overall groove. Tonight, he was the groove from the tip, leading the Sixers with 12 of their 30 first-period points. He did a great job baiting Celtics defenders into getting a little too close to him at the perimeter before taking advantage and blowing right past them downhill toward the rim throughout the entirety of this one. He ended the first half with 17 points on 7-for-14 field goal shooting with two triples. When things got rough in the third with the Sixers going down double-digits, Maxey threw the team on his back even more, on both ends of the floor. (In fact, this was probably one of Maxey’s best defensive efforts.) He scored 13 of the team’s 24 third-period points.

Maxey finished this one with 30 points on 11-for-23 shooting from the floor (four triples) with three rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

This was yet another game where really the only player who excelled throughout the entirety of the contest was Maxey, but there are two other guys I’d like to give a shoutout.

Cam Payne: 13 points (3-for-5 3PT), 2 assists

Payne had just three points going into the fourth period with the Sixers down 11. Maxey had carried the load for the rest of the game, but with him on the bench to start the final frame, someone was going to have to step up. Cue Cam Payne, apparently! With a driving layup and two triples, Payne nearly single-handedly put the Sixers on a 11-3 run that pulled the Sixers within two points of the Celtics. Boston ended up pulling away, of course, but kudos to Payne for giving the Sixers a chance.

He finished Tuesday’s contest with 13 points on 5-for-9 field goal shooting (3-for-5 from beyond the arc) with two assists in 16 minutes on the floor.

Ricky Council IV: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Can we start this kid over Harris yet? Just kidding. Or am I?

RC4 continues to bring a level of aggression and eagerness to perform that has been a benefit to the Sixers basically any time they use him. Council made his league debut less than two months ago back on Jan. 2 and has taken advantage of every opportunity on the floor he has gotten since. Tonight was no exception. In just over 19 minutes on the floor tonight, Council scored 16 points on 6-for-8 field goal shooting (including an excellent put-back dunk) while playing some great defense and showing aggression on the boards.

