Maxey keeps Sixers in it, but Harris’ struggles stand out again in loss to Celtics

Well, at least Tyrese Maxey is pretty good.

The Sixers suffered another convincing defeat, falling 117-99 to the Celtics in Boston Tuesday night.

Maxey had one of his best games in this matchup to date, leading all scores with 32 points, shooting 50% from the field. The rest of the Sixers’ starting lineup combined to shoot 9-of-36 from the floor.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 31, shooting 11-of-14 from the field while Jayson Tatum had 28 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 23.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

It was a promising start for the Sixers’ offense, opening up with a couple sets for Hield who made his first two from beyond the arc. Held’s dribble drive on the next possession opened up a wide open lane for Harris who finished the play with an and-1.

They went on to miss 12 of their next 15 shots after Boston called a timeout. Harris continued to struggle. The pair of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White blocked one of his backed-down jumpers.

Philly’s defense was a mess early. They tried to switched everything and the Celtics got to the rim often as a result of several miscommunications. They once again opted for small-ball lineups with Nico Batum at the five, which wasn’t horrendous, especially on possessions they sat in zone.

Maxey was excellent from the start, getting on the board with a deep step-back three. He had 12 points in the opening quarter. He did miss his last floater of the frame, but Ricky Council IV was there to throw it back down to tie the game up at 30.

Ricky Council IV throws DOWN the putback pic.twitter.com/Gk5R0NMKll — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 28, 2024

Second Quarter

The initial Mo Bamba minutes started off rather poor. He picked up two silly fouls, and his slipping screens and hanging around the free throw line just brought another defender up near the Sixers’ shooters. He did grab a putback and knock down a three amidst a 7-0 run, but the Celtics squashed it by calling a timeout.

Despite them being the best three-point shooting team in the league on the best volume, the Celtics only took 11 threes in the first half, and only made two. That went a long way in keeping the Sixers in the ballgame early.

Philly’s offense got fairly bogged down, relying pretty much only on what they could create off the dribble. They only made two field goals over the last five and a half minutes of the half, both coming from Maxey. They went into the break trailing by two.

"Maxey fires and Maxey hits" pic.twitter.com/eYO2oGTxdi — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 28, 2024

Third Quarter

Despite Maxey stealing for the first pass, it was a disastrous start to the second half. Harris missed the layup on the ensuing fast break as the Sixers missed their first seven shots, quickly falling into a double-digit hole.

With the Celtics once again getting everything they wanted at the rim, Nurse opted to go back to Bamba rather early. It didn’t change much defensively, but Bamba was productive on the other end of the floor, finishing with 10 points.

Injury update for the @sixers:



De'Anthony Melton (back spasms) will not return tonight in Boston. — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 28, 2024

A massive bummer.

Another impressive aspect of Maxey’s performance was that he had to deal with Jaylen Brown trying to pick on him on the other end. He more than held his own. He had three stocks through three while carrying the offense. He scored or assisted 19 of their 24 points in the quarter, as they trailed by 11.

Fourth Quarter

Philly got great contributions off the bench all night, and that continued when they went with Council at the five to start the fourth. A couple of and-1s from him and a pair of threes from Cam Payne kicked off an 11-3 run to make things interesting.

CAMERON PAYNE FOR 3 (x2) pic.twitter.com/RBFSJrYMul — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 28, 2024