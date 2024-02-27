Why Tobias Harris’ recent slump is his most bizarre

The Sixers are coming up on a full month without Joel Embiid in the lineup and boy has it not gone well. The team is 4-8 since Embiid’s knee was injured (re-injured???) in Golden State on Jan. 30.

This free-fall has taken a team that was competing for the two seed into danger of falling into the play-in tournament. They’re only a game-and-a-half up on the seven seed.

Struggles are to be expected when the reigning Most Valuable Player of the league is out of the lineup, but the Sixers have too much talent on their roster to be this bad. Not only do they have another All-Star on the roster in Tyrese Maxey, but they have a third guy on the roster making max-level money in Tobias Harris.

Unfortunately, Harris is playing the worst basketball of his Sixers career — and it couldn’t have come at the worst time.

To understand why this slump is so weird, it’s important to understand the type of player Harris is without Embiid on the floor. According to Stat Muse, he’s played 94 games as a Sixer with no Embiid, more than a full season’s worth of a sample size.

Harris has typically done well when the team has needed him to do more. He’s averaged 20.1 points per game in those 94 matchups, which is a solid four points more than his career average. He’s been a slightly more willing three-point shooter, taking 4.5 a game without Embiid compared to his career average of 3.7.

The Sixers have not gotten that type of production from him in this recent stretch, and he hasn’t even come close.

Their first game after Embiid’s injury, Harris had one of his best games of the season, giving them 28 points and seven assists to help them narrowly escape with a victory over the Utah Jazz.

In the seven games he’s played since, Harris has cratered. He’s averaging 13.1 points per game on horrendous efficiency, taking 12.7 shots a game to get there. He’s only taking 2.7 threes a game and his true shooting percentage in the month of February dropped to 51.1%, easily his worst month of the season.

Now the team can put up with poor shooting, but his long stretches of passivity is something the team can’t deal with. Harris has had his share of disappearing acts in Philly before, but that’s typically because he’s sharing the floor with multiple All-Stars. That has not been the case since Embiid went down.

His usage rate this season is 19.9%, the third-lowest mark of his career. For reference, he managed to have a higher usage rate as a Sixer sharing the floor with Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and JJ Redick (20.8%).

Asking Harris to take on a smaller role, like becoming a spot-up shooter, is what’s caused him to take a back seat in the past, but the Sixers are asking him to do what he’s comfortable doing, and he hasn’t been able to step up.

Head coach Nick Nurse is still searching for an explanation as to why Harris is not taking as many shots.

“I’m not sure. I’ve got to check on it,” Nurse said. “You must know that there’s not volume there, if you’re asking the question.”

Nurse attributed Harris having to defend Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday as a reason he was less active on the offensive end, but that isn’t the case every night.

“Sometimes the schemes they’re running or how they’re playing are going to make the shot selection or shot volume be different for guys on different nights,” Nurse said.

When asked how he can be more efficient, Harris feels like he needs to be in better rhythm, a common sentiment for him.

“Just finding a way to get in a better flow out there,” Harris said. “I think with the way that we’ve been playing, we’ve got to figure out a way to get a little bit more structure there in the half-court offense.”

It’s very evident he has no flow at the moment. His attempts in the midrange have only gotten more plodding.

After a good start to the season, he’s also regressed at finishing at the rim. Most of his drives to the basket don’t even look competitive.

When he is getting good looks at the rim, it’s not even a guarantee he’ll finish the bunny.

With the trade deadline come and gone, the Sixers are stuck with Harris for the rest of the season, so they have no choice but to try to get him right. His point guard has taken personal responsibility for Harris’s struggles.

“I think that’s probably on me,” Tyrese Maxey said. “I’ve got to get him better shots, get him in positions where he’s comfortable.”

That was noble of Maxey to fall on his sword, but there's only so much he can do to help Harris. They don’t work as pick-and-roll partners as they’re both ball handlers, and Maxey is already drawing the lion’s share of attention from defenses.

To put it simply, the person who can help Harris snap out of this the most is Harris. He’s running out of time to do so — not just for the Sixers but as someone who will be a free agent this summer. He is on display for the whole league to see.