The Weekly Run It Back: A rough return from All-Star break, but Sixers snag one win

Welcome to Run It Back! In this weekly series, we will summarize the week overall and recap each Sixers’ game from the previous week (Sunday to Saturday, typically, but we’ll include Feb. 25’s game this week).

The Philadelphia 76ers returned from the All-Star break last week with a brutal stretch of Eastern Conference rivals ahead of them. Within four days time, the Sixers were to host the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks. That would be a tough stretch for any team, let alone one that is just trying to keep their heads above water while their star, Joel Embiid, is sidelined.

The Knicks traveled to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday to kick things off. The Sixers cut their once 26-point deficit down to 10 headed into the final frame, but ran out of gas before completing the comeback. The contest also saw North Philly native Kyle Lowry make his debut for the Sixers, who impressed with his cohesion with his new teammates (and for returning to the game after taking an elbow to the face and needing stitches).

Next up was the Cavaliers, who had won eight of their last 10 coming into South Philadelphia on Friday. With Donovan Mitchell sidelined with an illness, the Sixers had an opportunity to try to snag from the second place team in the East. To their credit, they took advantage. It was never comfortable, but Philadelphia was able to hold on to grab their second win over the Cavs in the last two weeks and, more importantly, taking at least one victory throughout this brutal stretch of schedule.

The Sixers wrapped up their week and this homestand on Sunday with former head coach Doc Rivers returning to South Philadelphia for the first time as coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. This one was, as maybe should have been expected, rough for the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey was the only one for Philadelphia that really had a good game throughout, with De’Anthony Melton and Paul Reed contributing some decent moments. That just plainly isn’t enough to keep up with a team as strong as the Bucks (especially when they’re shooting the lights out), who went on to demolish the Sixers 119-98.

The Sixers are now 33-24 on the season after dropping seven of their last 10. They are hanging on by a thread to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. It would be nice to be able to say things get easier from here on out, but the Sixers will hit the road Tuesday to take on the East-leading Boston Celtics, who are on an eight-game win streak as of Monday. The Sixers will return home after that to host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday before hitting the road again to close out the week against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon.

The only positive going into the new week is that the Sixers injury list is finally growing a bit smaller. Melton returned this past week, playing well in his first games back after a month-long hiatus, and Nico Batum has also returned to the lineup. Every little thing helps.

Sixers vs. New York Knicks, Thursday, Feb. 22

Result: L, 110-96

Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers returned from All-Star break Thursday night with an absolute rollercoaster of a game hosting the New York Knicks. They put up a fight after going down 26 points but came up short in the comeback, falling 110-96. Starts don’t get much worse than the Sixers’ one was Thursday. Philadelphia hit just one of their first nine field goal attempts to begin things, allowing the Knicks to jump out to a quick double-digit lead. Pretty much everything was going New York’s way early and often, from rebounding and shooting to the crowd sounding more like Madison Square Garden than the Wells Fargo Center. After shooting just 36.4 percent from the floor and 22.2 from long range in the first period, the Sixers trailed the Knicks 32-21 headed into the second. AD Things somehow just got uglier for the hosts leading up to halftime. The Knicks out-rebounded the Sixers 30-18 in the first half, controlling the entire floor and accumulating a 23-point lead at the break. Tyrese Maxey was basically the only offense the Sixers had to speak of with 17 points in the first half compared to 29 for the rest of the team combined. It’s an extremely concerning pattern developing with the Joel Embiid-less Sixers — Maxey can fire on all cylinders but it doesn’t mean a thing when he’s getting little to no help offensively. The young All-Star wasn’t giving up though, scoring 18 of the Sixers’ 35 total points in the third period. That, along with Philadelphia remembering that they’re allowed to play defense, helped the Sixers cut their once 26-point deficit down to 10 headed into the final frame. Philadelphia — well, Maxey and Kyle Lowry mostly — put up a decent fight, but allowing New York too many crucial offensive rebounds continued to come back to bite them. The Sixers had pulled within six at one point in the fourth but too many second chances for the Knicks allowed them to rebuild back to a comfortable lead. The Knicks held on to win 110-96.

Sixers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Feb. 23

Result: W, 104-97

Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey

In a game between two teams that both looked tired on the second night of a back-to-back, the Sixers scrapped their way to a 104-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After neither team could create more than five points of separation for over half the game, Philadelphia finally pulled out to an 11-point advantage in the middle of the third quarter. Although they led the rest of the way, it was never comfortable, even with a bad sequence letting Cleveland cut it to three with inside of a minute remaining. To their credit, though, the Sixers held on for the dub. It was a good and much-needed win in the midst of a brutal stretch of the schedule coming out of the All-Star break.

Sixers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Feb. 25

Result: L, 119-98

Bell Ringer: De’Anthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey tied at time of writing