Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers demolished by Bucks in Doc Rivers’ return to Philly

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 10

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 5

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers were absolutely crushed by the Milwaukee Bucks 119-98 Sunday afternoon.

The Sixers and Bucks were neck-and-neck for the first half of the first frame until Philadelphia went on a brutal ice-cold streak. They missed 12 consecutive shots from the floor allowing a 19-4 run for Milwaukee. The Sixers shot just 28 percent (7-for-25) field goals and 21.4 percent (3-for-14) from long range in the first twelve minutes as the Bucks amassed a 35-21 lead headed into the second.

An 11-0 run early in the second pulled the Sixers back within five but the onslaught of triples from the Bucks allowed their lead to bloom yet again. And I mean it when I say an onslaught. The Bucks sank eight triples in the second period while the Sixers had just six in the entire first half. Shooting 59.1 percent from long range (13-for-22) in the half compared to just 28.6 percent from the Sixers helped build a 21-point lead at the break for Doc River’s Bucks squad.

The Sixers showed some signs of life in the third on the back of a tremendous period from De’Anthony Melton. Melton is still getting back into the groove of things after missing a month of action with a back injury, but he looked great Sunday. His 11 points in the third helped the Sixers get within 13 points headed into the final frame. Not great, but within shouting distance at least.

Unfortunately, the fourth was the opposite of what was needed from the Sixers. At the halfway mark through the period, Philadelphia had sank just one field goal and one foul shot for a whopping three points in six minutes. Milwaukee had just nine points in the same timeframe. Wouldn’t exactly call that taking advantage of your opportunities if you’re the Sixers. The open shots were there, they just couldn’t hit a single one of them. The Bucks went on to win 119-98.

The Sixers have one more game in what was just a brutal stretch to start back from the All-Star break, traveling to the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics on Tuesday evening.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Paul Reed: 13 points, 8 rebounds (4 offensive), 1 assist, 2 blocks

Reed seemed to have an extra boost out of the gate in this one... wonder why. He was the brightest spot of what ended up being an absolutely abysmal first period for the Sixers. In his first eight and a half minutes on the floor, Reed scored seven points (one triple), had three rebounds (two offensive) and put up a block on Damian Lillard. When he was on the court, he was everywhere putting in the energy, exactly what the Sixers need from him. By halftime, he had four offensive rebounds, seven total, two blocks and nine points.

As the game went on, there were a few moments where Reed took some questionable shots that really didn’t need to be taken (like a perimeter shot with over 10 seconds left on the shot clock). I also think him being in foul trouble for most of this one transformed his aggressive first period into a relatively passive performance throughout the rest of the game.

Nevertheless, he finished this one with 13 points, eight rebounds (four offensive), one assist and two blocks.

Tyrese Maxey: 24 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 turnover

It was a tough game for the Sixers squad, but it was a damn fine game from Maxey. (Again, a very concerning trend for the team, but I digress).

He was probably the only Sixer that really had a decent game from start to finish. He created his own success getting through the paint against the Milwaukee defense with speed changes and footwork and continues to create success for his teammates with his passing.

I want to especially give him a shoutout for continuing to be aggressive and driving into contact when it seems like no amount of contact from opponents garners any whistles for him.

He led the Sixers at halftime with 14 points (two triples) with six assists and two blocks. Maxey finished the day with 24 points (three triples), three rebounds, seven assists on one turnover and three steals.

De’Anthony Melton: 16 points (4 triples), 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (in 18:29)

My goodness, what a third period from Melton. He looked like the exact opposite of a guy that’s missed a month worth of action with a back injury. Melton was the difference maker that gave the Sixers even a chance at this game as it headed to the final period. In the third alone, Melton had 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting (two triples), a rebound and a steal.

He finished Sunday with 16 points (four triples) off the bench as well as three rebounds, three assists and two steals in under 19 minutes on the floor.