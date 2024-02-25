Bucks shoot lights out, helping Doc Rivers get a win in his return to Philly

Revenge was sought out and revenge was had.

Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks came to town and knocked off the Sixers 119-98 Sunday afternoon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 30 points, shooting 10-of-17 from the floor along with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Damian Lillard went for 24 points shooting 8-of-15.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 24 points, while De’Anthony Melton had 16. Tobias Harris finished with only eight points, shooting 3-of-11 from the floor.

First Quarter

Dame time came early this afternoon, as he scored the first seven points of the game for Milwaukee. The Sixers opened with Nico Batum guarding Lillard but quickly had to mix up that defensive assignment as they struggled with the Bucks’ guards. Lillard and Malik Beasley combined for 19 in the opening quarter.

For Philly’s offense, it was Paul Reed who got things moving. He had seven points himself along with a block in the opening quarter. The Bucks sent a lot of attention towards Maxey in their actions and Reed was able to make them pay for it early.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s mistakes always seem to snowball in the worst way. His first turnover of the game came when he lost his dribble out of bounds. Kyle Lowry made up for it, stealing the ball back on the ensuing possession. Oubre threw a lazy outlet pass across the court that went right back to Lillard which led to another easy two points for the Bucks. Those types of sequences have just been too common for him recently.

Maxey navigated the pressure well early. He scored or assisted the Sixers’ first 17 points of the game. The offense hit a lull midway through the quarter as their biggest problem was open jumpers not falling. Despite opting for a small-ball lineup with Nico Batum at the five, they made one field goal over the last six minutes of the first and shot 3-of-14 from behind the arc. They trailed by 14 after the quarter.

Second Quarter

A pair of threes to kick start a 14-5 run to open the quarter was exactly what the Sixers needed. Turnovers helped as well as they forced nine in the first half. They had to take advantage of every transition opportunity they got as they struggled generating shots in the paint.

Harris had a solid half defensively. He had moments where he tied up both Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, and was credited with two blocks. Offensively however, he was going through his usual struggles. He had only eight points, shooting 3-of-8 from the field and only attempted one three-pointer in the half.

While the Sixers’ shooting percentages rose to the mid-thirties, the Bucks were still shooting the lights out. They shot 59% from three-point range in the half. Bobby Portis, who made six of his first seven field goals, had 11 of his 17 in the second. The Sixers went into halftime down by 21.

Third Quarter

Reed had a better game than most Sixers, but his shot selection can really kill the offense some times. He’s taking way too many midrange jumpers with at least 15 seconds on the shot clock. No matter how open he is, there are better shots to be worked for than that.

The road to making a comeback only got more difficult when Reed picked up his fourth and fifth fouls not long into the second half. Given the foul trouble, Nick Nurse tried his longest to get away with Batum as a small-ball five before checking in Mo Bamba halfway through the third.

The only thing the Sixers did well defensively in the first half was contain Antetokounmpo. He shot only 3-of-7 and turned the ball over three times before the break. The third quarter was a bit of a different story, and it only got easier for him when Reed went to the bench. He went for 14 points shooting 5-of-7 in the quarter.

Another rare bright spot for the Sixers this afternoon was De’Anthony Melton, who once again looked pretty good in limited minutes. Through three quarters he had 16 points shooting 4-of-8 from three-point range. Philly cobbled together a couple of makes from beyond the arc to cut the lead down to 13.

Fourth Quarter

The frame opened up with a good opportunity for Philly to make a run as the it took the Bucks over four minutes to make their first field goal of the fourth. They didn’t capitalize though, as the Sixers only made one themselves during this stretch.

It was going to be hard to mount a comeback with the best outside shooter of the day on a minutes restriction, it was going to be harder with their most reliable outside shooter struggling. Buddy Hield, who’s struggled in all three games since the break, was just 3-of-9 from beyond the arc today with two of those makes coming in garbage time. As a team, the Sixers missed their first eight threes of the fourth quarter. Milwaukee on the other hand, did not have those struggles from outside.