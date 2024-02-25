Doc Rivers returns to Philly for a matchup vs. Sixers

Ding, ding!

Doc Rivers, Patrick Beverley and the Milwaukee Bucks will be in South Philly Sunday for a matchup against Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry and the Sixers.

While Joel Embiid being out of the lineup takes a little of the fun out of it, expect a raucous crowd to give Rivers a warm reception all afternoon.

As for the game itself, both teams are looking to stack wins after limping into the All-Star break and falling a bit in the standings. The Bucks are 36-21 after a win over the lowly Charlotte Hornets Friday, and sit in third in the East. At 33-23, the Sixers are currently fifth.

Both teams are missing significant pieces to their roster — in this case the Sixers missing the most significant of pieces in the reigning MVP. But Milwaukee will be without three-time All-Star Khris Middleton. The veteran wing has missed the last six games with a left ankle sprain.

Aside from Embiid and Robert Covington, the Sixers are the healthiest they’ve been in some time. KJ Martin is listed as probable with right ankle impingement, but veterans Kyle Lowry, Nicolas Batum and De’Anthony Melton are no longer on the injury report. While Nick Nurse is surely glad to have all these players healthy, it does create a “good problem” with so many guards available to play. How Nurse handles his starting unit going forward will be interesting to see.

There’s plenty of drama … if you’re into that type of thing. Rivers returning to a franchise that he rescued from hellfire (lol) will get the headlines, but Pat Bev has done plenty to stir the pot since being traded to the Bucks and essentially being replaced by Lowry. That would typically be a fun matchup any way given how ultra competitive both veteran guards are. Pat Bev has added a little fuel to that fire.

How the Sixers are able to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely determine their chances today. The Greek Freak will undoubtedly be aggressive getting to the rim with no Embiid standing in his way. Paul Reed will have to carry the momentum from a strong performance against the Cavs Friday. Melton’s return comes just in time to handle All-Star MVP Damian Lillard.

The Sixers are in the midst of a pretty brutal stretch coming out of the All-Star break. Getting a win over Doc and the Bucks would give the team a huge boost with a matchup against Boston looming Tuesday.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: 1 p.m. EST

Where: The Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: ABC

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

