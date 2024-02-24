Tyrese Maxey reflects on relationship with Doc Rivers ahead of showdown vs. Bucks

This Sunday’s matchup will be a bit of a revenge game for the Milwaukee Bucks as they come to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers.

It will be Patrick Beverley’s first game in Philly since being dealt a couple weeks ago at the trade deadline. It will also be the first time Bucks’ coach Doc Rivers coaches against his former squad since accepting the Milwaukee job.

Ahead of the nationally televised showdown, Tyrese Maxey was asked what it will be like going up against his old head coach.

Unsurprisingly, Maxey initially waved off the implication that this matchup has any extra meaning.

“Honestly, I’m focused on the task at hand,” Maxey said postgame Friday. “Like I keep saying, every game is so important to us, we don’t have time to focus on that right now, we have to focus on the Milwaukee Bucks.”

While his mentality is still business as usual, he does still plan on catching up with first NBA coach.

“I’m not going to be worried about it too much. Knowing me, I’m going to make some jokes with him and laugh a little bit.”

He’s already started cracking jokes, calling Rivers his “All-Star coach” after Rivers coached the Eastern Conference All-Star team this season.

Maxey went on to share some interesting nuggets from his experience playing for Rivers during his rookie season.

“One thing I do appreciate him for is early in my career, like in my rookie year, he made me earn my spot,” he said, “and that’s going to go a long way for me. I feel like I was good enough to play, but he was able to humble me and make me earn my spot.”

He recalled a time where Rivers told him he’d win Philadelphia a playoff game that year, despite going through a stretch where he was struggling for playing time.

“I was like, ‘Me? How am I going to win a playoff game? I don’t play.’ But he told me that. He called me up and said, ‘You’re going to win some playoff games for us,’ and I did,” Maxey said.

That prediction ended up coming true, as Maxey played a large part in pulling out a Game 6 victory in the 2021 conference semi-finals against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.

While there’s still plenty of debate whether he should have played more than 14 minutes in Game 7 of that series, Maxey appreciates the time he spent with Rivers.

“And from there on out, it was great,” Maxey said. “I have no complaints or nothing. I appreciate him.”