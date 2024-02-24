Inside the most important 3 seconds from the Sixers’ victory

You may not have heard, but the Sixers have dealt with some injuries over the past two months. As they welcome guys back into the lineup, that means easing them in with minutes restrictions to ramp back up into game shape.

Head coach Nick Nurse revealed after Friday’s win against the Cleveland Cavaliers that there was a similar plan in place for Nico Batum, but the game required Philly to break their emergency glass.

To set the scene, Philly was nursing a five-point lead after Darius Garland knocked down three free throws with 29 seconds left.

After the Sixers turned over the ensuing inbound pass to give the Cavs new life, Nurse wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again. Batum did dress but did not appear in the first 47 minutes and 30 seconds of the game.

Nurse decided he wasn’t going to chance giving away another possession, much to the chagrin of the Sixers’ medical staff. “Yeah he’s our best inbounder. They really didn’t want me to do that but I convinced them to dress him.”

While the medical staff wanted Batum to have the entire night off, he was ready to seize the moment. According to Cam Payne, Batum was telling his teammates on the sideline, “This is what I do, I take the ball out at the end of games.”

“It was crazy, because Nico was on the sideline [saying], ‘This is what I do. This is what I do. I take the ball at the end of the games.’”



Cam Payne on Nico Batum being subbed in during the final minute to make one inbound pass: pic.twitter.com/DQKQeBmoYQ — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 24, 2024

Nurse’s gambit paid off, as Batum was able to inbound the ball to Maxey who was immediately fouled. Not only was Maxey able to ice the game with free throws, but that foul allowed Nurse to keep his promise to the medical staff that Batum would not step inside the sidelines.

“I promise he’ll just throw it in and he won’t step inbounds and we’ll take him right back out. So, he did his job,” said Nurse post-game.

Hopefully Batum was able to properly hydrate himself after such an effort.