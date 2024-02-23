Sixers Bell Ringer: Scrappy Sixers secure their first post-All-Star break victory

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 9

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 5

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

In a game between two teams that both looked tired on the second night of a back-to-back, the Sixers scrapped their way to a 104-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After neither team could create more than five points of separation for over half the game, Philadelphia finally pulled out to an 11-point advantage in the middle of the third quarter. Although they led the rest of the way, it was never comfortable, even with a bad sequence letting Cleveland cut it to three with inside of a minute remaining. To their credit, though, the Sixers held on for the dub. It was a good and much-needed win in the midst of a brutal stretch of the schedule coming out of the All-Star break. Let’s get to Bell Ringer candidates.

Cam Payne: 16 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover

Cam Payne was the man in the first half, thrusting the Sixers back in front with 10 points in the second quarter alone, 13 total before halftime. He sidewinded in his first three shots from downtown, and created a couple buckets for himself in the lane off the dribble. Only one of his looks would be considered open, as he was usually rising up without much separation and knocking it down with a hand in his face. I was critical of what we’ll now call the Cam Payne trade, but he has proven to be a nice boost for the offense, and a great third point guard option who can also step into a bigger role like we saw tonight with Kyle Lowry reconditioning on the sidelines.

Tyrese Maxey: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnovers

Tonight was not Tyrese Maxey’s best night, as he only had nine points through the first three quarters. But stars still find a way to get things done, and the Sixers’ All-Star guard did just that against the Cavaliers, posting 15 points in the fourth quarter to propel his team across the finish line. A lot of the fourth consisted of Tyrese breaking things down solo, and he was up to the challenge more often than not, with no shot bigger than his stepback three from the top of the key to make it a six-point game with two and a half minutes left. The final period has often been Maxey’s domain this season, but it was nice to see he could still mark his territory even without a certain seven-footer out there casting a shadow.

Tyrese Maxey with CLUTCH buckets down the stretch pic.twitter.com/RmVJYkuN8u — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2024

Paul Reed: 8 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 blocks, 0 turnovers

Nothing crazy about Paul Reed’s performance, but he was the backbone of the team’s rebounding effort on a night they outrebounded the Cavaliers, an area the Sixers oftentimes struggle with and you might have expected Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to dominate. But BBall Paul was strong on both ends (four offensive rebounds), creating some efficient offense with putbacks around the rim. While he had a couple silly fouls, Reed defended the paint reasonably well, and, BBall being BBall, also found the opportunity for one “no, no, no, YES” shot.

No one loves to hit a random fadeaway that looks like it had no chance of going in quite like Paul Reed pic.twitter.com/1bX6C9SA4h — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 24, 2024