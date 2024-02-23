Sixers pull out gutsy win vs. Cavs thanks to clutch shots from Maxey, Hield

A win with no Joel Embiid and an inefficient Tyrese Maxey is a legitimate miracle.

The Sixers held on for a gritty 104-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night. Maxey led the Sixers with 24 points, shooting 9-of-22 from the field along with five assists.

Cam Payne came off the bench with 16 points, while Tobias Harris bounced back after a rough first half, going for 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting while pulling down nine rebounds.

Kyle Lowry was out tonight due to ramp-up conditioning for returning to action. De’Anthony Melton appeared in his first game in over a month. Donovan Mitchell was unable to suit up for Cleveland due to an illness.

Here are some thoughts from the Center.

First Quarter

Recklessly aggressive would be a good way to describe Kelly Oubre Jr.’s game as of late, especially when it comes to driving to the basket. He cut to the basket on the very first play of the game to throw down a dunk in Jarrett Allen’s face.

K9 to the cup! pic.twitter.com/PjDXN1LnhA — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 24, 2024

The Cavs were rather efficient to start this one, making seven of their first eight shots from the floor. Philly’s defense did stabilize later in the quarter, surprisingly with Mo Bamba anchoring things. He had one block in the first, but probably should have been credited for two.

Melton checked in for the first time around the five minute mark of the quarter and immediately knocked down a three. Nico Batum did not check in the first, between that and him not warming up pregame, his active status felt like a “break class in case of emergency” type of deal. Both teams were knotted up at 25 after the opening quarter.

Second Quarter

It was another rough start for Harris, who opened the game shooting 2-of-8. It felt like he was really pressing to get himself going, and the crowd noticed as well. The groans and boos are slowly growing louder with every shot in the paint he misses.

The Sixers shot 38% from deep in the first half, thanks in large part to Payne making his first three attempts from beyond the arc. Payne would go on to lead all scorers at the half with 13.

It wasn’t a great half for Maxey either, who was 2-of-7 from the floor with only two assists to boot. Holding a three-point lead at halftime without Maxey carrying a heavy burden was pretty impossible a week ago, but that’s exactly where the Sixers were thanks to Payne and some stout defense.

Third Quarter

As if almost on cue, Maxey opened up the second half with a couple of tough buckets off of drives to the basket. Harris appeared to get something going as well by knocking down a three than getting a trip to the line moments later. Maxey should have kept trying to attack the rim, as he was not hitting the contested jumpers he settled for. Harris on the other hand, had little success going to the basket all night.

The Sixers did a poor job of trying to defend without fouling. Cleveland was in the bonus less than five minutes into the quarter. Luckily, they didn’t really take advantage, as they missed eight of their first 16 free throws, hitting the bricking for chicken promo in the process.

Philly has been using KJ Martin like a big man on offense, even when they have another big on the floor. He rolled off Harris for an and-1 amidst a 12-2 run for the Cavs. The Sixers clung to a four-point lead after the third.

Fourth Quarter

This quarter was opened by a nice stretch for Melton, who scored or assisted six of the team’s first eight points of the quarter. It’s nice to see him weave around Allen for a reverse-layup after nursing a back injury for over a month.

double clutch off the dime. pic.twitter.com/Y6JuEV6Wle — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 24, 2024