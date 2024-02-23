Kyle Lowry appreciated his Sixers debut, focused on ‘helping this team win basketball games’

It has been about 18 years since Kyle Lowry laced them up with Randy Foye, Allan Ray, Mike Nardi, Will Sheridan, and the boys, easily one of my all-time favorite teams to watch. So there was certainly an anticipatory feeling when the North Philadelphia native finally suited up for a local club once again on Thursday night, with the 76ers hosting the New York Knicks. The fans gave one of their own a nice welcome:

"making his Sixer debut from North Philly...Kyle Lowry!" pic.twitter.com/ay0mkbybfz — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 23, 2024

While losing by 14 points to New York is no one’s idea of a celebratory gathering, Lowry quickly showed why Daryl Morey was eager to target the 37-year-old as a buyout candidate. The six-foot guard tallied 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes. He even took a hard elbow to the face in the first half, received stitches, and played the second half with a bandage on his forehead. That’s grit, folks.

Following the game, head coach Nick Nurse, who saw firsthand what Lowry can bring to the table during their time together in Toronto, discussed what he saw in Kyle’s debut compared to what he expected:

“He was really good. He fought hard. He made plays. I don’t know how many assists he ended up with, but he was getting the ball out and around there. … Yeah, he played really good for him not playing in a month especially and him being in a tough situation. He was in fight-back mode almost the whole time he was out there, and he was doing everything he could to get us back in.”

While he will certainly play backup point guard minutes, one of the paths to significant playing time for Lowry will be the ability for him to slide in alongside Tyrese Maxey. While having two undersized guards together isn’t ideal, it’s something that the veteran has made work across his various stops around the league. Nurse commented on Lowry’s minutes with Maxey:

“It was good. Kyle does a lot of little things that are unique, especially for his position. He’s obviously a really good screener. He was freeing Tyrese up quite a bit in some of that stuff. He’s a good organizer, and he was getting some things organized that were obviously getting us some buckets in the second half.”

In his own postgame availability, Maxey discussed having Lowry as a teammate the past few days:

“He was big time tonight. Not just on the court, but (also) his communication in huddles — in every single huddle. There were times where I was trying to run a different play. He’s like, ‘No, we’re running this play. You’re going to be here with the ball and you’re going to do this.’ And I was like, ‘All right, cool.’ I mean, what am I supposed to say? He’s a (six-time) All-Star, a leader, champion. But I think he was great, honestly. And then defensively, he did a great job of just communicating, telling guys where to go. We need that. We need that leadership and it’s going to be good for us.”

As for Lowry himself, he seemed to appreciate the moment of debuting for his hometown team:

“It was great. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t play as well as I think we can, but it was an amazing atmosphere. The ovation that I got was awesome. I was happy. I was pissed that we lost and we were in that situation, but it was a great moment. And now for me, it’s about winning basketball games. That first hurrah is over. Now it’s about going out there and helping this team win basketball games.”

Kyle described how he felt after not playing over the last month:

“I felt OK. I did a good job with my trainers. When I was home, we did a good job of continuing to work out — individual workouts. You can’t (simulate) actual game play, but the last couple days of practice were great for me. I did a little bit of cardio on my own. But I felt OK. I got a little tired; I played a bunch of minutes straight. But that’s the great thing about being a professional. When it’s time to be a pro, you’ve got to be a pro and make sure your body and mind are ready to go.”

That ‘time to be a pro’ mentality also covered not making excuses about staying in the game after getting stitches:

“I go out there and do my job. We get paid an awful lot of money to go out there and play basketball and be professionals. I’ve been doing this 18 years now and these games are important to play, just being out there, playing basketball and doing a job that you love to do — especially doing it front of some great fans and for a great organization, and against great competition. We had four Villanova guys out there tonight and it’s always great to be playing against those guys. It’s always the competition that you love for the game.”

Kyle also detailed the seamless working relationship between he and Nurse:

“It’s always like that. … The relationship that me and have him, it’s been created through 11 years or however long it’s been — maybe longer than that now. And it’s the trust that we have for each other. He trusts me, I trust him and we always are on the same page. Even tonight, there was an action he wanted to run and I said, ‘Coach, let’s keep the ball in Tyrese’s hands,’ and we got a bucket off of it. But it’s just about the communication. When you have a a guy that you trust and who trusts you, it makes everything better. And sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But it was as seamless as it looked.”

He later followed up on communicating plays with coaches:

“I think our league is player-dominant and a lot of our coaches are really freaking good coaches. What makes them good coaches is they’re able to have that communication between coach and player. Me and Nick, like I said, he wasn’t always a head coach and I wasn’t always a starting point guard. The growth that we’ve seen with each other and for each other, it’s why it works out. We were next to each other when he was an assistant … and it just continued to grow, which is why I think our relationship is different and is special.”

Lowry ended his availability talking about what will be a budding backcourt partnership playing alongside Maxey:

“One of the most talented basketball players in the NBA. He’ll just continue to get better. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s going to continue to get better. I’m looking forward to just watching the shows that he’s able to put on — and helping, being on his side, and trying to push him to continue to be better and learn the game even more.”

Between the hometown narrative, relationship with the coach, championship pedigree, and fit on the roster, Lowry seems like a great fit for this current Sixers squad. Over the coming weeks, we’ll see if continued strong performances from the veteran guard can help this Philadelphia team stay afloat in the Eastern Conference standings as they await the return of their MVP big man.