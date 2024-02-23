Liberty Ballers Reacts: Where do you think the Sixers will finish come playoff time?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’ve come through the NBA All-Star break and the Philadelphia 76ers are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Sandwiched 1.5 games behind the No. 4 New York Knicks and a game up on the No. 6 Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Maxey’s club has really struggled with injuries recently.

Joel Embiid left their lineup after the game up in Golden State, as it was reported the two-time NBA scoring champion suffered a knee injury that required surgery.

While the team is hopeful they’ll be able to successfully reintegrate the reigning MVP at some point before the 2024 NBA Playoffs (as the big man recovers from a meniscus procedure) they’re even more optimistic about returning names like De’Anthony Melton and other key role players.

Nico Batum has been a very helpful veteran coming back in the James Harden trade as well, his return should provide a bit of a lift.

We’re waiting to hear about Robert Covington, but young guns like Ricky Council IV and newcomer Darius Bazley may get a chance to step up in the interim.

But where do fans think the Sixers will land once it’s actually playoff time, given all of these unknowns?

What seed do you think the Sixers will land? Will they nab a top seed, remain in the mid-tier, or fall down into the Play-In Tourney?