Sixers Bell Ringer: Maxey, Lowry efforts not enough in loss to Knicks

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 8

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 5

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers returned from All-Star break Thursday night with an absolute rollercoaster of a game hosting the New York Knicks. They put up a fight after going down 26 points but came up short in the comeback, falling 110-96.

Starts don’t get much worse than the Sixers’ one was Thursday. Philadelphia hit just one of their first nine field goal attempts to begin things, allowing the Knicks to jump out to a quick double-digit lead. Pretty much everything was going New York’s way early and often, from rebounding and shooting to the crowd sounding more like Madison Square Garden than the Wells Fargo Center. After shooting just 36.4 percent from the floor and 22.2 from long range in the first period, the Sixers trailed the Knicks 32-21 headed into the second.

Things somehow just got uglier for the hosts leading up to halftime. The Knicks out-rebounded the Sixers 30-18 in the first half, controlling the entire floor and accumulating a 23-point lead at the break. Tyrese Maxey was basically the only offense the Sixers had to speak of with 17 points in the first half compared to 29 for the rest of the team combined.

It’s an extremely concerning pattern developing with the Joel Embiid-less Sixers — Maxey can fire on all cylinders but it doesn’t mean a thing when he’s getting little to no help offensively. The young All-Star wasn’t giving up though, scoring 18 of the Sixers’ 35 total points in the third period. That, along with Philadelphia remembering that they’re allowed to play defense, helped the Sixers cut their once 26-point deficit down to 10 headed into the final frame.

Philadelphia — well, Maxey and Kyle Lowry mostly — put up a decent fight, but allowing New York too many crucial offensive rebounds continued to come back to bite them. The Sixers had pulled within six at one point in the fourth but too many second chances for the Knicks allowed them to rebuild back to a comfortable lead. The Knicks held on to win 110-96.

To make matters even worse, the Sixers have less than 24 hours to shake this one off before they are back on the Wells Fargo Center court to host the 36-18 Cleveland Cavaliers, who have won eight of their last 10 games. The Cavs suffered one of those losses Thursday night to the Orlando Magic. And don’t think for a moment they forgot their 123-121 loss to the Sixers from Feb. 12 — they will absolutely be looking for revenge.

In the meantime, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Tyrese Maxey: 35 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Realistically, Maxey was the only offense that Philadelphia had for a good chunk of the first half. It’s a continuing problem for the Joel Embiid-less Sixers, really, but that’s a whole other story. Maxey had 17 points at the break, while the rest of his team combined had just 29.

He stayed in high gear out of the halftime break despite facing a 20-plus point deficit. No one can say Maxey gave up or didn’t carry his weight — hell, he put the team on his back. The newly-minted All-Star scored 18 of the Sixers’ 35 total points in the third period and seemed to work extremely well in his minutes on the floor with Lowry. In fact, until Lowry and a few others started chipping in more in the third, Maxey was the only reason the Sixers had any chance in this game at all. He went cold in the fourth, but the point still stands.

Maxey finished this one leading the field with 35 points on 11-for-24 field goal shooting (four triples). He also had six rebounds and five assists.

Kyle Lowry: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

Welcome home, Kyle! The North Philly native made his Sixers debut on Wednesday night, but it was almost cut dramatically short in the second period. Lowry took a rough elbow to the forehead that immediately started bleeding, sending him to the locker room for stitches. But like I said, North Philly native, so of course he slapped a bandage on and returned to the game in the second half.

What stood out the most from Lowry in this one was just how in tune with his Sixers teammates he already seems to be. Benefitting from his league veteran experience, surely, but extremely impressive nonetheless for a guy that’s been here for a week to look like he’s been here for years. Lowry was completely confident in controlling and commanding the Sixers’ offense and setting up his new teammates for success with five dimes in this one, including this soaring kick-out to Buddy Hield for the triple.

In addition to his facilitation, Lowry added 11 points of his own on 5-for-7 field goal shooting and had four rebounds.