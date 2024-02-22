Sixers fight back from huge deficit but fall to Knicks in Kyle Lowry’s debut

Even with reinforcements, the arena still ended up sounding like Madison Square Garden South.

The Sixers fell 110-96 to the New York Knicks despite some additions and returns.

In addition to Kyle Lowry making his Sixers debut, both Nico Batum and Tobias Harris returned to the lineup.

Lowry had 11 points, shooting 5-of-7 from the floor along with four rebounds and seven assists. Harris finished with just seven points, shooting 3-of-9 from the field.

Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 35 points while Bojan Bogdanovic was the Knicks’ high man with 22 points.

Here are some thoughts from the Center.

First Quarter

This was another brand new starting lineup for Philly, and they came out chucking. Five of their first six shots were three-point attempts as they took nine in the quarter. The Sixers only got one of those initial looks to fall however, which put them in a double-digit hole quickly.

Lowry checking into the game put some juice into the building, and it was needed as the Knicks fans in attendance were very loud from the opening tip. Lowry scored his first points as a Sixer with a nifty reverse layup to beat the shot clock. He didn’t turn the ball over in the first, but did have a couple awkward passes as his teammates tried to figure out where he was going to be on the fly.

.@Klow7's first bucket as a Sixer is a BEAUT. pic.twitter.com/FJLmohbGyM — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 23, 2024

Yet another quarter of very poor rebounding from the Sixers. They got out rebounded 17-9 as the Knicks grabbed five offensive rebounds in the quarter. Jericho Sims had three of those in the last three minutes of the quarter amidst another brutal stretch from Mo Bamba.

Bamba continues to struggle to come up with rebounds no matter who else is around him, and has also had problems just catching passes as of late. The Sixers trailed by 11 after the first.

Second Quarter

Even after a week of rest, this team cannot catch a break. Lowry exited the game early in the quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow from Sims square in the face. He missed the rest of the quarter to get stitches, but did return later in the game.

The lone bright spot of the quarter was some impressive shot-making from Maxey. He had nine in the second quarter. It’s always a good sign to see him score efficiently even when defenses are zeroing in on him as aggressively as the Knicks were.

Tyrese his way to the bucket for two pic.twitter.com/M90VEgN62y — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 23, 2024

Just like their first meeting of the season, New York was on fire from outside. They shot 48% on three-pointers on 21 attempts. Not only did he lead all scorers with 19 at the break, but Bojan Bogdanovic was a perfect 5-of-5 from deep in the half. The Knicks steamrolled their way to a 23-point lead at the break.

Third Quarter

The Sixers got the start to the second half that they needed as the Knicks only made one field goal over the first five minutes of the third. Even Batum picking up his fifth foul of the game early in the quarter didn’t halt the momentum, momentarily at least.

It was not a good night for Harris, and he had a stretch in the third where all of his mistakes seemed to compound. He had no feel to where to look for his shot, and had an attempt blocked by the 6-foot-1 Jalen Brunson. The very next possession he had a pass bounce off his chest trying to cut backdoor.

Philly was able to make dents in the lead because Buddy Hield finally joined Maxey in making shots, but that was all they got offensively for much of the quarter. It took nine and a half minutes for someone other than those two to score in the third.

While it wasn’t a balanced attack, it was a monster quarter for Maxey, who had 18 points in the period. The Sixers’ defense did look better as a unit, opting for a small-ball lineup when Paul Reed went to the bench. New York shot 36% and turned the ball over seven times in the third as the Sixers cut the lead to 10.

Tyrese Maxey with the And-One directly in front of @Michael_Levin and @SpikeEskin's court side seats pic.twitter.com/WHzPgGJqxo — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 23, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Philly continued to get extended stretches of stops they needed to keep themselves in the game. New York had another field goal drought that lasted over four minutes across the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth.