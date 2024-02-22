Nico Batum, Kyle Lowry available vs. Knicks; Melton targets Friday vs. Cavs

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse provided a few key updates in his pregame media apperance before Thursday’s tipoff vs. the New York Knicks.

Set to host the fourth-place Knicks, led by All-Star Jalen Brunson, fellow All-Star Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers will look to snag a big win in terms of Eastern Conference standings.

This is a game that figures to have some playoff implications down the road as Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks (33-22) have lost four in a row, but still hold a half-game lead over Nick Nurse’s Sixers (32-22).

But according to Nurse, Nico Batum is available for Thursday night’s division rivalry game.

Nurse adds De’Anthony Melton will play tomorrow. https://t.co/5m6ReeaRpV — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) February 22, 2024

According to our Paul Hudrick, it sounds like Nurse expects Maxey, Batum, Buddy Hield, Tobias Harris and Paul Reed to start vs. New York.

Nick Nurse said Tyrese Maxey, Buddy Hield, Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris and Paul Reed will start tonight. When healthy, Nurse said the off guard spot in the starting lineup will be up for grabs amongst Hield, Lowry, Melton and Oubre. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) February 22, 2024

And while we do expect new point guard and Philly native Kyle Lowry to get some run Thursday, once more players get healthy, there might be a bit of a competition for the starting guard spot next to Maxey.

The Knicks are still without OG Anunoby as he deals with elbow inflammation. The former Hoosier helped transform the Knicks when he was in Thibs’ lineup, but he has since missed extensive time with the ailment. Without OG, players like Maxey, Hield and Tobias Harris should have an easier time getting decent looks in what’s shaping up to be a close contest. New York is also still missing All-Star Julius Randle.