Nico Batum, Kyle Lowry available vs. Knicks; Melton targets Friday vs. Cavs

The Sixers might be getting a bit healthier with Nico Batum returning and Kyle Lowry making his debut vs. the Knicks. De’Anthony Melton is on track to play vs. Cavs in the second-half of a back-to-back.

By David Early
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse provided a few key updates in his pregame media apperance before Thursday’s tipoff vs. the New York Knicks.

Set to host the fourth-place Knicks, led by All-Star Jalen Brunson, fellow All-Star Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers will look to snag a big win in terms of Eastern Conference standings.

This is a game that figures to have some playoff implications down the road as Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks (33-22) have lost four in a row, but still hold a half-game lead over Nick Nurse’s Sixers (32-22).

But according to Nurse, Nico Batum is available for Thursday night’s division rivalry game.

According to our Paul Hudrick, it sounds like Nurse expects Maxey, Batum, Buddy Hield, Tobias Harris and Paul Reed to start vs. New York.

And while we do expect new point guard and Philly native Kyle Lowry to get some run Thursday, once more players get healthy, there might be a bit of a competition for the starting guard spot next to Maxey.

The Knicks are still without OG Anunoby as he deals with elbow inflammation. The former Hoosier helped transform the Knicks when he was in Thibs’ lineup, but he has since missed extensive time with the ailment. Without OG, players like Maxey, Hield and Tobias Harris should have an easier time getting decent looks in what’s shaping up to be a close contest. New York is also still missing All-Star Julius Randle.

