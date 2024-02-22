Sixers host Knicks as season’s second half begins

After over a week off for the All-Star break, Philadelphia 76ers basketball is back in our lives as the Sixers take on the Knicks at home. Philadelphia won’t have any time to ease back into things, as the beginning of the second half of the schedule is an Eliminator-like gauntlet of challenges. Over the course of the next four days, the Sixers will face each of the four teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings: New York tonight, Cleveland tomorrow, Milwaukee on Sunday, and Boston on Tuesday.

At least head coach Nick Nurse should have some reinforcements at hand after the rest period. Tobias Harris is off the injury report and Nic Batum is listed as questionable with his strained hamstring, but practiced in full yesterday. Aside from the G League assignments, Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington are the only players listed as out, which on the 2024-adjusted scale for this team, is basically a Blue Zone-worthy level of health and wellness.

On the opposing sideline, the Knicks are dealing with their own injury concerns. Mitchell Robinson remains out following ankle surgery, while Julius Randle (dislocated shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow surgery) are both out as well. Trade deadline acquisition Bojan Bogdanovic (sore calf) and Isaiah Hartenstein (achilles) are both listed as probable. The Knicks are 4-5 since Randle and Anunoby last played on January 27, including a four-game losing skid heading into the break. Those games featured a lot more Jericho Sims, Precious Achiuwa, and Taj Gibson than Knicks fans were likely expecting heading into the season; Hartenstein’s return will be welcome after a three-game absence.

Tonight should be a terrific matchup between All-Star point guards Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brunson, both $100k richer after the Eastern Conference’s win on Sunday. The two players rank top-17 in the league in both points and assists, with fun, contrasting styles — Maxey a lightning-quick blur and Brunson a more methodical, probing attacker. We’ll also see if Buddy Hield can continue to play far better than expected since his arrival in the City of Brotherly Love, with averages of 22.3 points, 7.5 assists, and 1.8 steals across four games. Even if his 45.0 percent shooting from three regresses to the mean a bit, Hield’s high volume clip was a much-needed element for a Sixers offense low on long-range threats, and the playmaking has been an unexpected element that Nurse has empowered Buddy to show.

The last time these two teams met back on January 5, the Knicks blew out the Sixers, 128-92, while Joel Embiid limped his way through the fourth quarter in order to preserve his 30-point, 10-rebound streak. Let’s hope for a better showing this evening, both in terms of the scoreboard and basic organizational common sense. Everyone needs a good recharge now and again, but it’s great to have Sixers basketball back in our lives.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

When: 7:00 pm EST

Where: The Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

