Kyle Lowry has one goal in his homecoming — make the Sixers better

It’s been a strange few weeks for the Sixers. The same can be said for their new backup point guard.

Kyle Lowry played his last game with the Miami Heat on Jan. 21. Two days later he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Almost immediately speculation began that the veteran guard would be bought out by the rebuilding Hornets — with the Sixers being an ideal landing spot for the Philly native.

First though, Charlotte wanted to see if they could move Lowry in another trade, something that seemed unlikely given his $28.5 million cap hit and the fact that he couldn’t be aggregated with other players in a deal.

So, Lowry had to wait until the deadline passed. The soon-to-be 38-year-old tried to make the best of it.

“It’s been different,” Lowry said after practice Wednesday. “I got time to be at home with my kids, so that was fun. It’s been a time of uncertainty. I didn’t know what was going to happen and it just took patience. I’m older now so the patience is probably better.”

Everything worked out as Lowry said he was in constant communication with Charlotte’s front office, making the process easier.

Now, he’s back home. From North Philly to Cardinal Dougherty High School to Villanova and now full circle to the Philadelphia 76ers, the team he grew up rooting for. Who doesn’t want to play for their hometown squad?

Well, to start his career, not Lowry.

But, now in his 18th NBA season and with well over 1,000 games under his belt, Lowry feels the time is right.

“It wasn’t a dream,” Lowry said. “You never want to play at home because there’s so much going on. It’s a hard place to play when you go back at home. But at the end of the day, it’s a dream come true because I’m able to play in front of my friends and family and people that I cheered growing up as a Sixers fan. It’s one of those things that now I’m prepared to do it.”

Beyond his ties to the area, Lowry viewed this as an ideal situation from a team perspective.

Lowry spent nearly a decade with Nick Nurse in Toronto. Nurse was an assistant for five years before taking over as a head coach and delivering a championship to the Raptors franchise with Lowry as his starting point guard.

Plus, at 37 years old, who knows how many opportunities Lowry will get to compete for a championship. Because of the new CBA, the buyout market has changed. Only teams below the first tax apron were capable of adding Lowry. Teams like the Celtics, Bucks, Warriors, Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat were unable to sign him — though a few of those teams surely could’ve used his services.

It didn’t hurt the Sixers’ case that they feature the reigning MVP in Joel Embiid and a 23-year-old All-Star in Tyrese Maxey. Lowry was effusive in his praise of both players.

“He’s the MVP,” Lowry said of Embiid. “He’s one of the most dominant players in the game of basketball. You guys watch him, so who wouldn’t want to be on that side?”

While the platitudes for perhaps the most dominant player in the sport are easy to dole out, Lowry seemed to already have affinity for Maxey.

While Lowry will spend plenty of his time spelling Maxey, he’ll also share the floor plenty with the speedy young guard. Lowry’s experience running a team should help Maxey flourish even more as an off-ball scorer.

Lowry basically sees what everyone else does.

“I think he just has a great spirit,” Lowry said of Maxey. “He has a great joy about himself. I think his talent, you don’t have to talk about his talent. But I just think his overall professionalism, his overall aura is good and he’s just one of those guys that is always energized, always special. You don’t get a chance to be around many guys like that, and if I have the opportunity to help the kid continue to get better [I will].”

Lowry is a six-time All-Star, has made an All-NBA Team and won a championship. His No. 7 will surely be hanging in the rafters at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. He’s likely destined for the Hall of Fame and has little to prove at this stage of his career. He’s one of the fiercest competitors of his generation.

But as he embarks on a new challenge in his hometown, he has only one goal: win.

“I understand my role and my job,” Lowry said. “My job is to make sure that Tyrese gets better, that this team gets to a point where they haven’t been in a while. That’s my job. I’m going to do everything I can to make this team and this organization better.”