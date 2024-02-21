Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse respond to Pat Bev’s recent comments

Patrick Beverley has done what Patrick Beverley does after he joins a new team. He pumps up his current squad while disparaging his former one.

After he became an instant fan favorite in Philly, he’s impressively already turned himself into a heel after some of his recent podcast comments — not to mention the defense of his old/current head coach Doc Rivers.

Last week, he talked about a conversation he had with Tobias Harris about the biggest difference between the Sixers and Bucks. Pat Bev claimed that in Milwaukee “everybody wants to win, it’s not about stats.” You can speculate on your own about who he’s talking about on the Sixers that has that mentality. Beverley did send out a tweet clarifying that he loved his time in Philly.

After practice Wednesday, head coach Nick Nurse said he wouldn’t comment on Pat Bev’s quotes directly, but did defend himself and the organization.

“I don’t really have a comment on that,” Nurse said. “I know exactly what my mindset is and Daryl [Morey’s] and Elton [Brand’s] and Joel [Embiid’s] and Tyrese [Maxey’s] and Kyle Lowry’s. ... That’s his opinion. It’s fine. I know we’re here every day, working hard to win the title.”

And speaking of Lowry, he spoke for the first time as a Sixer on Wednesday. The Philly native was asked if he’d seen another of Pat Bev’s recent comments about Lowry essentially taking his role with the Sixers under Nurse.

Lowry, no stranger to confrontation, was amused by the comments and actually took the moment to compliment Pat Bev.

“I love Pat,” Lowry said. “I think Pat is the ultimate competitor. ... His podcast is great. I’m not a podcast watcher, but he’s a friend of mine and that’s his competitive nature. Looking forward to the opportunity to play against him as always. It’s just basketball. It’s competitive nature.”

Well, we won’t have to wait long to see Lowry and Pat Bev square off. The Bucks will be in town Sunday for a matinee contest at 1 p.m. It’ll be the first time the teams have squared off since opening night in Milwaukee.

It will also mark the return of Rivers. Stay tuned as surely Doc will take credit for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey’s success while taking zero blame for anything that went wrong.