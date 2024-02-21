Sixers may have Nic Batum back Thursday, Robert Covington in a few weeks

Few teams needed the All-Star break more than the Philadelphia 76ers, who were missing a multitude of their regular rotation players this month due to injuries and illnesses. That reality, combined with Joel Embiid’s meniscus injury, caused the Sixers to slide back to their current fifth place position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Fortunately, a week off has done wonders for the health of the roster. With tomorrow night’s game against the New York Knicks on the horizon, everyone practiced in full today for Philadelphia, with the exception of Embiid and Robert Covington. Nurse provided an update to reporters on Nic Batum, De’Anthony Melton, and Covington.

Nurse said that he’s been told Covington should be able to return to play in three weeks. https://t.co/GMleDjRJuB — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) February 21, 2024

Getting Batum, who last played on January 29 while resting a hamstring injury, and Melton, out since January 12 due to a lumbar spine issue, back on the court should provide a huge boost for the Sixers. If both players do, in fact, return tomorrow, we can start getting our ‘who should be in the starting lineup’ debates underway, as Buddy Hield’s explosion since joining the team has made it nearly impossible for Nurse to have him coming off the bench. My money would be on Melton getting the ‘we’re easing him back into things’ narrative until it’s clear he was straight up Wally Pipp’d.

Covington being expected back in around three weeks is also welcome news. The veteran forward hasn’t appeared in a game since December 30 due to a knee injury and folks were wondering if he would even be making a return this season. With Marcus Morris Sr. sent to Indiana as part of the Hield trade, Covington could slide nicely into those backup four minutes behind Tobias Harris.

With Kyle Lowry also now officially signed and 10-day contract Darius Bazley in house, Nick Nurse won’t be short on options, something that hasn’t always been the case in 2024. Things are looking up for the Sixers as they emerge from the break looking to climb back up the standings.

Update, 4:55 p.m.

Melton is now officially listed as out Thursday vs. the Knicks. Batum is questionable.