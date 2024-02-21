Buddy Hield has been even better than expected for the Sixers

Buddy Hield has been an Almost Sixer for years. For a team that’s often needed better shooting around Joel Embiid, Hield’s prowess as one of the NBA’s best shooters has made him a popular, logical, rumored trade target for some time now. And for the price of just Marcus Morris and Furkan Korkmaz for salary matching plus three second-round picks, the Sixers landed Hield before this year’s trade deadline.

The deal was clearly good value and improved the team right away. But after four games as Hield has made himself better known to the Sixers and their fans, he’s been even better than expected.

Through his first four games in Philly, Hield's stepped straight into the starting lineup and played 39 minutes a night. His numbers are impressive across the board: 22.3 points, 7.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game, to go along with 52.3 percent shooting and a 45 percent stroke from three on a hefty 10.0 attempts. Altogether, that gives him a lights-out true shooting percentage of 66.7.

Obviously at this stage Hield's efficiency and scoring output is a bit inflated with a tiny sample size. He's not going to shoot 45 percent from deep forever (although his career average of 40.1 percent on 7.7 attempts isn’t that far off) and likely won't keep averaging 22+ points a night long term — at least not once Joel Embiid makes his return.

But Hield’s three-point volume and skill, plus his play off the dribble and as a passer, all illustrate his approach and just how much he can elevate the Sixers' offense.

Shooting

This is the clear-cut main reason why Buddy has been discussed as a Sixers trade target for years. The value of his top skill has stood out immediately, giving a Sixers team that’s fallen to 25th in three-point attempts someone who’ll gun away with efficiency in every situation they need him to.

For starters, he’ll not only shoot without hesitation against closeouts when he’s spotting up or trailing in transition. He can improvise and relocate to find space, and can run off screens and shoot off movement at speed with ease — even if he’s off balance or being guarded.

Simple sets like Floppy can work to great effect as well, with the combo of Hield and Tyrese Maxey running on opposite wings to stretch a defense’s attention. With two elite catch-and-shoot threats operating at once (let’s not forget Maxey is shooting 46.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes this season!), it’s not hard to get one of them open off a solid pin-down screen. Or let Maxey attack off the catch and drive while Hield’s gravity is keeping defenders occupied on the weak-side, making it harder for them to offer help at the nail.

Just look how easy it is for Maxey to get a clear driving lane in the clip below, before he finishes through a contest at the rim. As he and Hield dart off pin-down screens, Corey Kispert is trailing Hield and Marvin Bagley III is calling out that Hield is running to receive the ball on the wing. Bagley also has to be ready to step up slightly closer to the perimeter, in case Hield gets the ball and looks to use a ball screen from Paul Reed to get open. With the weak-side defenders — Bagley, but Kispert in particular — focused on Hield to start the play, it makes it easier for Maxey to hit a clearer lane at speed. And at that point, there’s not much a defense can do.

Then there’s Hield’s value as a screener, which can be utilized extremely well alongside the dual threat of Maxey’s driving and shooting ability. Ghost screening, where Hield fakes a screen before slipping into space at the arc, is something he’s done plenty in the past and has continued to do with the Sixers.

The Sixers don’t generate space for Hield off the following ghost screen, but it works well all the same. Hield ghosts the screen rather than making contact, prompting Miami to switch so he doesn’t have space and time to work with. This leaves Maxey with a mismatch against Tyler Herro, who Tyrese can easily cook on a drive. So once Maxey starts a drive and encourages Caleb Martin to help a couple of steps off Hield, the Sixers’ new sharpshooter is left with room to catch, fake out the backtracking Martin, and bury a triple:

There’s also the Sixers’ effective use of Spain (or Stack) pick-and-rolls. This involves a big setting a screen for the ball-handler, while a shooter sets a back screen for the big before popping out to the three-point line.

Take the first play in the clip below. Paul Reed screens for Cameron Payne as Hield back screens for Reed in the lane (then slips outside). As Payne fakes a pass to Hield moving to the arc, and Saddiq Bey and Trae Young fail to communicate and both worry about Hield getting space to shoot, Payne is left unguarded to fire away himself. The same principles are involved in the second possession. As Evan Mobley and the Cavs’ defense collapse inside around the Payne-Mo Bamba pick-and-roll, Hield slips past the screen and flows into space for a three. Even though Darius Garland slipping and switching late helps, the foundation and potential of this action is clear.

“First of all, that’s an action that we run, but it’s also an action Buddy’s run for a bunch of years, right?” Nick Nurse said after the Sixers’ win against Washington on Feb. 10, when talking about the use of Spain pick-and-rolls. “So we knew that was one of the three things that we would put in, because we’ve had to guard him in that. And actually, Cam did a good job in it, too. He ended up with a driving layup or an open three on a couple of them as well. You’ve got to kind of take your choice there on what’s open on that.”

And when Hield needs to generate a little extra space to work with, he’s more than comfortable throwing defenders off with side-step and step-back threes. Hield’s currently taking 2.5 pull-up threes per game with the Sixers and making 60 percent of them.

Essentially, there’s a ton of ways to use Hield as a shooter. As he’s been showing through his first four games, he can deliver in all of them.

Attacking inside the arc

This isn’t the best element of Hield’s game, or the one that the Sixers need most from him. He isn’t the most explosive driver in isolation and doesn’t always create much separation with ease. That said, he’s still shown solid ability to put the ball on the floor. He’s running out in transition, attacking when he has openings off ball screens, finishing with both hands, driving through contact, and using some soft touch and scoops high off glass to beat contests at the rim.

Even though only 15.1 percent of his field goal attempts have come from within three feet of the basket during his career, Hield’s been efficient there. He’s made 65.6 percent of these shots over the last six seasons (69.2 percent to begin his time with the Sixers). It’s safe to say Hield has more off-the-dribble game than other shooting specialists who’ve been paired with Embiid in the past.

Playmaking

Clearly Embiid’s absence has led to Hield taking on more responsibility as a ball-handler, and again, we’re looking at a four-game sample. Some of his assist numbers have also been from basic passes where he hasn’t actually created an advantage for his teammate. Nevertheless, Hield’s average of 7.5 per game and the types of passing reads he’s making have undoubtedly been positives. He already set a new career-high in assists for a game with 10 in just his fourth appearance with the Sixers.

Hield was ready to step into a role that asks more of him.

“[I’m] coming from the Pacers where I was just playing my role, just being a floor spacer,” Hield said after the Sixers’ loss to Miami. “You know, Tyrese Haliburton was our guy — is the guy over there. He does so much for everybody so it didn’t need the ball in my hand. I didn’t get to like, do as much…”

“I was not allowed to show what else I can do because he generates so much offense for everybody else. And he’s that good. But now I come into a situation where guys is out and I had to step back into that role… And you know, I prepare myself for it because I’m always working out, each and every day, and just trying to stay ready. And wait until opportunities come like that.”

Hield may not be a high-level passer in terms of difficulty or accuracy, but he’s been pretty effective working out of his dribble hand-offs and pick-and-rolls. He’s been a willing passer, he can use the pull of his shooting threat to draw attention from a second defender (like the opposing big in a pick-and-roll), and he’s hitting roll men with timely, accurate pocket passes.

Just think how good Hield will be in simple two-man actions when working with Embiid, making quick-hit passes before popping into space. Whether Hield’s creating extra space to shoot himself, or using his gravity to pull defenders away from Embiid. And again, the Sixers won’t need Hield to do as much with the ball when Embiid’s back. Any extra complementary passing Hield can offer alongside the team’s two All-Stars is a bonus for the offense.

The next sequence is Buddy at his best, both with the ball and without it. The skip pass to the weak-side corner was on point and not something many fans thought they’d probably see from Hield. Then, with his instincts and energy for relocating and finding space, he flies over to the corner and buries a triple off movement.

A perfect Buddy Hield sequence right here. Great skip pass to Council in the weak-side corner, then Buddy relocates into space and hits an off-movement 3.



His shooting has been excellent as you'd expect, and he's showing a bit more as a playmaker too. pic.twitter.com/KOAmBoZIyJ — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) February 13, 2024

The Sixers needed more of all the skills Hield is demonstrating in plays like this.

All in all, the start of his career with the Sixers couldn’t have gone much better. His arrival is huge in taking some pressure off Maxey right now, and his off-ball play, movement, and complementary scoring he’ll provide alongside Embiid will be perfect for what the offense needs around its MVP.

The theory of Buddy as a Sixer has been a fun one for a long time. Now that the real thing is here, it looks even better.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com.