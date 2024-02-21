How are former Sixers doing on their new teams at the All-Star break?

The Sixers’ offseason saw a trio of rotation-ish players depart the team, as they prioritized flexibility heading into the 2023-24 season. The Sixers have had their fair share of highs and lows, but how are the guys who left the team doing at the All-Star break?

Let’s take a look at how the now-former Sixers are fairing with their new teams now that we’re past the midpoint of the regular season.

Shake Milton: 5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists on 40/28/81 splits

In our first update, Shake Milton was struggling mightily on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who gave him a two-year, $10 million contract last summer. Now, Milton finds himself in a much different situation with the Detroit Pistons, who acquired him at the trade deadline.

With the Timberwolves, Milton was a fringe rotation player most nights, often being out of the rotation entirely. The last time he scored in double-digits as a Timberwolf was back in early December — he just lacked any offensive consistency that we saw the year prior. Minnesota eventually shipped him out for Monte Morris, who has yet to suit up this year.

Since the trade, Milton has played three games for the Pistons with his minutes and production trending up (17.8 MPG compared to his 12.9 in Minnesota). The Pistons need all the veteran help they can get, so hopefully Milton is able to recapture some of the offensive juice he left behind in Philly.

Jalen McDaniels: 2.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists on 33/20/70 splits

Milton’s averages are rough, but they look miles better when you compare them to what Jalen McDaniels has (or hasn’t) done this year for the Toronto Raptors. McDaniels inked a two-year deal worth $9.2 million with the Raptors last summer.

McDaniels has been a non-factor for the Raptors, with his season-high of 15 points coming in seven minutes of garbage time in a blowout loss. The allure of McDaniels derives from his lengthy, athletic frame and capability to create his own shot, which we saw a lot of last year. He hasn’t gotten much of anything to go for him all year, and the fact he’s been out of the rotation on a rebuilding team is telling of how poor he’s been this season.

The Sixers were reportedly only willing to offer McDaniels a minimum contract in free agency, which looks like a great decision in hindsight.

Georges Niang: 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists on 43/35/83 split

Finally, a stat line that doesn’t hurt to look at! Georges Niang was the best player out of this grouping and got paid like it this past summer — inking a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Cavs.

Since our last update, the Cavs have been on a tear, rocketing up the Eastern Conference standings to second place despite numerous injuries to key players. There will certainly be moments when the Cavs can’t play Niang, but he’s been a productive shooter on one of the better teams in the NBA during the regular season. Niang’s 28 games scoring 10 or more points dwarfs the production of Milton and McDaniels combined this year.

I don’t think Niang’s contract is a bargain by any means, but he should continue to produce well and shoot better given more time with the Cavs’ core guys. Shoutout to the Minivan for not only getting paid, but getting paid on a contender.

James Harden: 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists on 45/42/87 splits

James Harden didn’t qualify for our former player check-in earlier in the year, but now we got a good idea of what he is and can be moving forward for the Clippers. After a rocky start, the Clippers are in the top tier of contenders. Harden has stabilized the offense with his playmaking, and has provided just enough individual offense behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — both of whom have had excellent seasons.

Several questions remain about the Clippers heading into the postseason. Can Harden be a consistent factor in the postseason? Will Kawhi and PG stay as healthy as they’ve been all year? All of that remains to be seen.

However, it’s hard to imagine the Clippers have much, if any, regret about doing the Harden deal. He’s been a big factor in Leonard and PG13 having dominant seasons. His impending free agency will be interesting to see play out, but for the short-term, both Harden and the Clippers have to be happy with where they’re at.

P.J. Tucker: 1.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists on 32/31/100 splits

P.J. Tucker was traded in the James Harden deal, which according to Tucker himself, was not his own decision. Tucker played a few games early on for the Clippers, before being phased out of the rotation entirely. Since then, there’s been a public trade request, several passive aggressive Instagram stories, and unhappy interviews for the vet. On top of it all, there’s been clear messaging from Tucker’s side that a buyout isn’t an option.

Fast forward 40-something games later, and the Clippers reportedly sent Tucker and teammate Bones Hyland home prior to the All-Star break, for them to “reset their mindset.” I’ll leave that to you to interpret whatever that means.

There’s a chance Tucker can earn his way back into the rotation, but it’s hard to imagine him getting serious time in the postseason with his lack of offense. The Harden deal as a whole can have many different takeaways, but I’d imagine everyone can agree that the Sixers are happy they don’t have to deal with Tucker’s $11 million player option next year.

Filip Petrusev: 10 total minutes of NBA playing time

Everyone talks about Tucker’s inclusion in the Harden trade, but former Sixer draft pick Filip Petrusev was the real basketball casualty. Petrusev was included alongside Harden and Tucker, simply to be re-routed soon after to the Sacramento Kings, who were in need of a backup big behind Domantas Sabonis.

Petrusev played seven minutes with the Sacramento Kings, before being waived soon after. A few days later he signed with Olympiacos Piraeus on a three-year contract, returning to the EuroLeague. In six games, Petrusev has averaged 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds on 69.2 percent shooting from the field.