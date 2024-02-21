Nick Nurse’s biggest contribution with Sixers might go beyond X’s and O’s

Nick Nurse was on Tyrese Maxey to start the season. His demands were simple: be aggressive and take 20 shots a game.

Any time Maxey finished below 20 shots, Nurse would point it out to reporters on hand and say he wanted his new lead guard to be more aggressive.

Imagine that.

You’re in your fourth NBA season. You hadn’t quite turned 23 yet. This is your first season as your team’s secondary option, with the primary one being the league’s reigning MVP.

And your new head coach, who’s won a championship and been voted Coach of the Year, is telling you to take more shots.

It’s a hell of a way to instill confidence in an ascending player.

“I come from Coach [John Calipari at Kentucky], who believes in his players, but he also believes in his players building their own confidence,” Maxey said last week. “So I have my own confidence that I’ve built just from the work.

“And then to have a coach like Cal, a coach like Nurse who really believes in you, they rally behind you and push you to be the best you can possibly be. So I have nothing but the ultimate respect and appreciation for Coach Nurse and his coaching staff, because it’s not just me who they believe in. They believe in everybody who suits up and puts that costume on to go play for the Sixers.”

In Nurse’s first season as head coach, he’s been lauded for his tactical work. His offense allowed Joel Embiid to have a prolific season before his recent knee injury and Maxey to make his first All-Star team. He’s gotten players to buy in as he concocts his mad scientist defensive schemes.

But maybe the most impactful thing Nurse has done this season is entrust his new players. Whether it’s a superstar like Joel Embiid or an undrafted rookie on a two-way deal like Ricky Council IV, Nurse has been sure to empower his players throughout the season.

“Well, I want them to play super confident, right?” Nurse said. “And I want them to make the right plays. And if you’re getting pushed inside the three-point line pretty aggressively, then you’re going to have to take it in the paint and make the right next play.”

At the trade deadline, Daryl Morey’s shrewdest move was acquiring sharpshooter Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers. Hield has been one of the best shooters in the NBA during his career, hitting 1,860 threes. The only person to hit more shots from deep since Hield entered the league is Stephen Curry, the all-time leader in three-pointers made.

It was easy to see how Hield fit in Philly. The Sixers were one of the least impactful teams in the NBA when it came to threes. Before Hield’s arrival, they were dead last in the league as far as percentage of points from three. With Embiid, you always need to have good and willing shooters surrounding him.

But through four games, Hield has shown he’s much more than just a standstill jump shooter. He’s put the ball on the floor effectively and has even averaged 7.5 assists per game as a Sixer — including dishing out a career-high 10 dimes in the team’s loss to the Heat last Wednesday.

In the brief time Hield has been playing for Nurse, he’s felt a similar empowerment to Maxey.

“He makes the game really fun to play,” Hield said. “It’s a free style of play. He draws up plays for everybody. He knows guys’ tendencies and he just knows his players. He gives you opportunities to play and have fun, play free. He’s not down your neck breathing, shouting at you. Playing for a coach like that is fun, and he makes the game so enjoyable to play in. He gives you confidence, he lifts you up. Playing for a coach like that, you don’t have nothing to worry about. … He wants you to be aggressive, and that’s fun.”

Sure, Embiid would still likely look like a world destroyer, Maxey would be having a terrific season, Hield would be a great fit, and the Sixers would be a pretty good team without Nurse.

But you can’t undervalue the confidence the new head coach has helped breed amongst his players.

“I appreciate Coach Nurse,” Maxey said. “I shot him a text maybe before the Hawks game, told him how much I appreciate him and how he’s really let me play through mistakes and grow. I do appreciate him for that.”

Seems refreshing compared to the former guy.