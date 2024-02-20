JJ Redick blasts Doc Rivers for ‘always throwing your team under the bus’

A former Sixer and former player under Doc Rivers for three years with the Clippers, JJ Redick sounded off against his former head coach on ESPN Tuesday.

Based on the reactions on X, Redick, Mr. 20th all-time on the NBA’s made three-point leaders, has spoken up for Sixers Nation, for Clippers Nation, and the not-insignificant-number of former players who have expressed being less than thrilled with the future Hall of Fame coach’s erm...leadership(?) style.

Rivers, by some bizarre rule-book quirk, wound up coaching the All-Star game last weekend because of the record the Bucks had when Doc took over for former Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin. Griffin went 30-13 in his 43 games before getting the axe. The Bucks were tied for the NBA’s second-best record at the time of his ousting.

And despite going just 3-7 in his first 10 games at the helm for the Bucks, there Rivers awkwardly stood, representing Tyrese Maxey and the Eastern Conference All-Stars, because... reasons?

And since taking over for the Bucks, Doc has pulled all kinds of classic Docisms to publicly lower the bar for himself.

Remember when he first got hired by Milwaukee and had this Bravo reality-worthy gem:

“I wouldn’t wish [taking over Giannis, Damian Lillard, Robin Lopez and the 2nd place-at-the-time-Bucks] on anyone; I could tell you that just from the day and a half. But, it’s gonna be a challenge.”

Yeah, sounds awful Doc, I wouldn’t wish getting paid millions to coach Giannis, Dame and the Bucks on my worst enemy! Sounds brutal! Would you ask Brett Brown that question?

And given a platform to speak during All-Star weekend, we got some more classic Doc.

Redick heard it and simply couldn’t stomach it. Redick sounded so fed up he was frothing at the mouth on a segment of First Take alongside ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharp Tuesday:

JJ went off on Doc: “It’s always an excuse. It’s always throwing his team under the bus.” pic.twitter.com/SUhSi9ua4b — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 20, 2024

Per the ESPN clip:

“I’ve seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard. It’s hard, we get it. Just like getting traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player. We get it. But it’s always an excuse. It’s always throwing your team under the bus. They lose to Memphis, ‘oh, it’s his player’s fault,’ Memphis was playing G League guys and two-way guys. I mean you look at his quotes over the weekend, now he wants to take credit for the James Harden trade to the Clippers working out? He wants credit for that? There’s never accountability with that guy. There’s never accountability.”

Doc Rivers just called out his Milwaukee Bucks players for their effort in their LOSS vs. Memphis:



“We had some guys here, some in Cabo (Mexico).”



Bucks are now 3-7 under Doc Rivers…



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/IMPDgCY8Ea — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 16, 2024

And Doc, who was long gone by the time Daryl Morey and Clips’ Prez Lawrence Frank struck a blockbuster deal sending James Harden plus P.J. Tucker to L.A. in exchange for Nico Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, and draft picks, even took a little credit there too, which is what also set JJ off:

Bucks coach Doc Rivers told me the Clippers consulted him before trading for James Harden



"I was one of the guys who said it would be a great deal for them. I thought he fit them better than he would fit the Sixers team. I think he's a perfect fit there."https://t.co/pju2O5udIt — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 19, 2024

Oh, and new heel Patrick Beverley is defending Doc already:

This Man Doc actually saved your career. Started you when no one else wanted 2. And u retire go on TV and say that. @jj_redick — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 20, 2024

While many Sixers fans cannot help but enjoy a bit of schadenfreude, seeing Bucks fans now forced to stomach the same b.s. Philadelphians were force-fed between 2020 and 2023 from Rivers, there’s also some guilt by association too.

One of the main reasons many of us never wanted the Sixers to hire Doc in the first place back in 2020 was because of his track record of (wait for it) failing to take accountability, and his (you guessed it) failure to make in-game playoff adjustments. Here’s looking at you L.A. Montrezl Harrell!

Still Josh Harris, David Blitzer and Elton Brand were enamored enough with Doc’s sinking-stock track record to overlook the miasma of stench that wafted over Los Angeles after he was finally fired by Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer.

And you’ll never guess what Doc brought to Philly! A culture of low accountability where Doc (and some of his players) would publicly blame key players after elimination games, make a painful lack of adjustments during the playoffs, and more.

Blame, ego, excuses, and just missing out on the Conference Finals... so many of the same gross things that happened in L.A. to Doc’s Chris Paul-Blake Griffin teams to his Kawhi Leonard-Paul George teams, it all followed him to Philly.

Doc also spoke down to the media on numerous occasions here rather than simply owning his own unnecessary blunders.

You’ve never played, you don’t get it, I’m gonna say it slow so we can all get it, we play DeAndre Jordan when they go big, would you ask Pop that question!?

From yarns about how the Sixers team he once inherited was swept in round one, and therefore there were no reasonable fan expectations to make a Conference Finals, to highlighting some poor assistant who gives a “thumbs up or thumbs down” dictating to Doc when he should or shouldn’t challenge whenever his decision making was questioned, to pinpointing team vets and assistant coaches as backing his hilarious idea to start DeAndre Jordan in multiple 2022 playoff games, to always reminding us of Embiid’s injuries, Harden’s shortcomings, or Daryl Morey’s talking too much, whenever publicly discussing what went wrong here... we got the everything we should have expected from a Doc-led team in just three precious years of Joel Embiid’s prime.

When JJ Redick speaks up for frustrated fans who have had the misfortune of rooting for a Doc-led team in the post 2013 world, I just can’t help but wonder why Philly fans had to deal with that for so long. I wouldn’t have wished that on any NBA MVP in his prime... OK fine, maybe I’d wish it on Giannis and Dame.