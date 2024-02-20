How the Eastern Conference stacks up heading into the season’s second half

NBA All-Star weekend turned out not to be the entertainment spectacle many of us were hoping to see. As we await Thursday’s return to regular season action, let’s assess where things stand in the Eastern Conference with slightly under 30 games remaining for each team.

The clear favorite

It brings me no joy to report this, but the Boston Celtics are the clear favorite in the Eastern Conference. They are first in the league in offensive rating, and third in defensive rating. They have depth and the roster flexibility to play different styles. Their statistical profile compares nearly identically to the 2008 title team. I’m not going to continue on praising the Celtics. They’re the best. Moving on.

Dark Horse Contenders

Despite missing Darius Garland for a large chunk of time last month, Cleveland is 18-3 in the year 2024 (no shame in one of those losses coming at the hands of Tyrese Maxey and Buddy Hield with an assist to Paul Reed’s game-saving block). Donovan Mitchell is back to playing at an All-NBA level, Jarrett Allen could have easily been an All-Star again this year, and Evan Mobley continues to make strides as an emerging two-way force in the league. Even if his percentage is down, Max Strus was what the team needed as a high-volume shooter, off-ball mover. Sam Merrill has come out of nowhere to shoot 44.2 percent from three. These Cavaliers keep getting better. It’s possible they round into their finished form at the perfect time.

New York is the other team with a definitive up arrow towards the top of the standings. The Knicks are 12-2 with OG Anunoby in the lineup, so the hope is his elbow will be completely fine after the post-surgery recovery. Jalen Brunson has become the long-awaited star point guard the Big Apple has yearned to have for decades. Getting Bojan Bogdanovic at the trade deadline was a good bit of business for a roster that has been strong defensively, but needed some additional floor spacing. If healthy, a playoff series with the Knicks would be a physical, drag-out war. Knicks fans just need to hope OG is fine and Thibs’ workload doesn’t have the limbs of Brunson and others falling off come late April and May.

The Doc of it all

What a strange team the Milwaukee Bucks are. Giannis is a two-time MVP still in the middle of his prime. Damian Lillard just showed over the weekend that there are few players in the world more capable of shooting the ball from distance. But the vibes here are atrocious. The Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin despite being 30-13, the second-best record in the conference at the time. Milwaukee is just 3-7 with Doc Rivers as the coach, and Doc is firing off excuses and buck-passing quotes faster than John Wick does bullets. The defense is in the bottom half of the league, clearly missing Jrue Holiday. Adding Pat Beverley isn’t going to be a magic elixir to cure that ailment. I can’t put the Bucks in the second tier, but I also can’t completely rule out the possibility of something clicking with Giannis and Dame and Milwaukee catching fire at the right time.

A meniscus procedure away from being in the conversation

Across 219 minutes with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Nic Batum, and De’Anthony Melton on the court, the Sixers have a plus-34.0 net rating. In those minutes, their offense is far and away better than any other team’s in the league for the season, and so is the defense. That’s what Sixers fans can tell themselves if the want to still hold out hope for this season. I’m sure Daryl Morey is, which is why he was willing to go out and get Buddy Hield at the trade deadline, who has looked dynamite as a Sixer since the trade from Indiana and profiles as an excellent fit next to Embiid.

Of course, the displaced flap of it all is that we don’t know whether we’ll ever see that version of the Sixers again. We have no certainty of when Joel will return to the court, and whether he’ll look like the same player that not long ago scored a franchise-record 70 points in a game when he does. So here we are, with the team’s playoff prospects hinging on the health of the franchise center. At least we can take comfort in the familiar.

I need to see the body

Miami is not a good team this season. They are 18th in net rating at plus-0.3. Some of that is due to Jimmy Butler missing time, but a lot of it is because they lost key pieces in the offseason and didn’t adequately replace them. Still, as long as Butler, Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra are around, I’m treating the Heat like a horror movie villain. I need to see the head cut off before I’m declaring them dead. You can’t tell me Boston, Cleveland or whoever would be happy having to play Miami in the first round. No offscreen absence will convince me they’re really and truly gone.

Not this year, but definitely on the right path

Indiana just successfully hosted All-Star weekend where Tyrese Haliburton shined as a worthy ambassador for the franchise. Bennedict Mathurin looks like another long-term keeper, and the organization showed they’re ready to take a step forward with the trade for Pascal Siakam. The front office will have to figure out this offseason how to improve upon a 26th-ranked defense; the Siakam acquisition is only a small step on that front. For now, though, Pacers fans can enjoy a fun roster in the present with hopes for a bright future.

Orlando is in a similar boat with one certified blue-chipper in Paolo Banchero, another young wingman in Franz Wagner, and some strong supporting pieces. Unlike Indiana, however, the Magic have their defense figured out (5th in the NBA), but need to juice the offense. Particularly, they need more shooting at the guard position, where both Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz log a lot of minutes with neither being considered a threat to hurt you from deep. Fortunately for Orlando, Banchero and Wagner are both good playmakers; guards who can shoot playing off the ball aren’t one of the harder things to find.

A “competitive” mandate

The Chicago Bulls have some really good pieces. They also have no path to being a serious contender as currently constructed, but refuse to take any meaningful steps back in order to eventually move forward. The front office would not trade Andre Drummond, a 30-year-old backup center who is soon to be a free agent, for fewer than three second-round picks. Arturas Karnisovas insists the Bulls have been “competitive” and that’s the goal. Many view management’s actual goal to be securing the additional gate revenue of hosting a Play-In game or having a couple home games in a first-round playoff series. Sorry, Bulls fans. At least Coby White is a solid Most Improved candidate?

No clue (meaning I don’t have a clue, but these clubs might not either)

I think literally everyone is available for the Hawks with the exception of Jalen Johnson. Which of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray will be a Laker next year? The Nets just fired head coach Jacque Vaughn on his vacation. They have one more year of dealing with the Ben Simmons quandary. The Raptors finally pulled the trigger on trading OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, but they have also traded away first-round picks for players at consecutive deadlines and are 17 games under .500. The less said about the Hornets, Wizards and Pistons, the better.

Plenty has changed since the start of the season, and I’m sure things won’t be the same two months from now either. Until then, we’ll keep watching the sands shift and hope that the Sixers know the best meniscectomy guy in the business.