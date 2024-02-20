The top 5 Sixers moments from the first half of the 2023-24 NBA season

The Sixers entered the 2023-24 season with James Harden’s trade request looming large over them after an acrimonious offseason. They resolved that one week into the season with a blockbuster trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

That set the stage for a way-better-than-expected first half of the season, and the Sixers obliged with plenty of memorable moments.

Having the league’s leading scorer and a rising star guard certainly helped their cause. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey weren’t the only highlights from the first few months of the season, though. From the Harden trade itself to a shorthanded win over a top Eastern Conference contender, the Sixers have given fans plenty to enjoy this year.

It’s too early to definitively add the Buddy Hield trade to that list, although it looks like a clear win thus far. No matter what happens from here on out, the following things were unequivocal highlights from the first half of the season.

Honorable mention: Maxey’s first 50-piece

Prior to this season, Maxey had never scored more than 44 points in either a regular-season or a playoff game. He snapped that streak against the high-flying Indiana Pacers on Nov. 12.

Maxey was already averaging 25.9 points and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from deep over his first eight games in Harden’s absence. But the Pacers’ tempo set the stage for a career night for him.

Maxey finished with a career-high 50 points on 20-of-32 shooting (including 7-of-11 from deep), seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the Sixers’ 137-126 win over Indiana. He cooked the Pacers with his three-ball, his floater and his at-the-basket craft, all of which presaged the breakout season he’s currently having.

This was Maxey’s official coming-out party as a future All-Star.

5. Embiid demolishes the Timberwolves

Heading into the Sixers’ Dec. 20 showdown with the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves, Embiid was 11 games into his 30-10 streak. The Sixers’ bumslaying run of December had just come to an end, as evidenced by their 108-104 loss to the Chicago Bulls despite a casual 40-14-6 line from Embiid two nights earlier.

The Timberwolves had by far the league’s best defensive rating at the time, led by the Twin Towers of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Embiid, who was quickly rising the MVP ranks, had an opportunity to make a statement. And that’s exactly what he did.

Embiid shredded the Timberwolves for a then-season-high 51 points on 17-of-25 shooting, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block and only two turnovers. He helped slam the door on the Wolves in the fourth quarter with free-throw-line jumper after free-throw-line jumper (and a few free throws sprinkled in, naturally).

Little did we know, that was only a preface for what would come a few weeks later.

4. The Hospital Sixers beat the Cavs

There might be a healthy dose of recency bias sprinkled in here, but vibes were down bad in these parts after the severity of Embiid’s meniscus injury became clear. The Sixers were in a tailspin and suddenly seemed in real danger of falling into the play-in tournament.

They aren’t out of those woods quite yet, but their shorthanded win over the Cleveland Cavaliers right before the All-Star break helped give them a bit of breathing room.

Not only were the Sixers without Embiid on Feb. 12, but Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington were unavailable as well. That left the Sixers starting Maxey, Hield, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul Reed and KJ Martin against the full-strength Cavaliers. The Cavs were double-digit favorites heading into the game, but the Sixers somehow mustered a 123-121 win to give themselves some post-trade-deadline momentum heading into the All-Star break.

Unlike the Indiana game, this wasn’t a Maxey masterpiece bailing them out, either. It was a well-rounded effort. Oubre had 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting, Hield had 24 points, eight assists and five threes, and fellow newcomer Cam Payne chipped in 15 points and four assists in 24 minutes off the bench. Two-way player Ricky Council IV also made a notable impact, including hitting the game-icing free throws.

Batum, Harris and Melton all should hopefully be back by Thursday or soon thereafter, so the Hospital Sixers moniker might be on its way out. If that Cavs win winds up being one of their final performances of the season, they went out on a high note.

3. The James Harden trade

Is it petty to include this as one of the highlights of the season so far? Probably. But is it true? Definitely.

Once the season started with Harden still on the roster, who expected him to be on the Clippers a week later? Daryl Morey already dragged the Ben Simmons saga out until the trade deadline a few years ago, and Maxey was playing brilliantly over the first few games of this season. Perhaps Maxey’s early level-up helped convince Morey to pull the trigger on adding role players rather than another star in exchange for Harden, but he had already set a clear precedent for waiting.

At this point, both sides probably have zero regrets about the deal. Harden has been the connective tissue that the Clippers have long lacked, while the Sixers were set up brilliantly for both the present and the future prior to Embiid’s meniscus injury. Batum has been a key glue guy for them, and they wound up flipping Marcus Morris as the main salary fodder for Hield.

Because Daryl Morey had more patience than 99.9 percent of Sixers Twitter, he wound up maximizing his return for Harden both for now and later. But honestly, that’s just a bonus. Not having to deal with Harden’s not-so-quiet quitting was the biggest win of all.

2. Maxey’s career-high 51

On the night that Maxey was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, he was returning from a three-game absence because of an ankle injury. The Sixers had lost four straight games, and Embiid just went down with his meniscus injury two nights before. In other words, the Sixers were down bad.

Then Maxey scored a career-high 51 points in a shorthanded 127-124 win over the Utah Jazz.

Harris was available for this game, but it was before the Hield trade, so the Sixers started Danuel House Jr. alongside Maxey, Oubre, Harris and Reed. Jaden Springer, Patrick Beverley, Mo Bamba and Furkan Korkmaz were the main four players off the bench. And this was before the Jazz began their mini sell-off, so they still had both Kelly Olynyk and Simone Fontecchio.

In other words, the Sixers had no business winning this game. Maxey had other ideas, though. He shot 17-of-27 from the field (including 7-of-9 from deep) and was only five points short of matching the rest of the Sixers’ starters in scoring.

This and the win over the Cavaliers were basically the two best moments of the past few weeks for Sixers fans, but those were two excellent peaks.

1. Embiid’s franchise-record night

Going into Embiid’s first-ever NBA showdown against Victor Wembanyama, the Sixers were riding a five-game winning streak. His 30-10 streak ended a few games prior, but he was fresh off a crisp 33-10-5 against the Charlotte Hornets two nights before this game.

It’s safe to say that Embiid was looking forward to facing the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. The big fella scored a franchise-record 70 points on 24-of-41 shooting to go with 18 rebounds and five assists in the Sixers’ 133-123 win over Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Embiid already had 59 points through three quarters, but the Sixers were up 104-89 at the end of the third when he subbed out. Had the Fourth-Quarter Maxey-led bench unit closed the door on the Spurs like they have most inferior opponents this season, Embiid might not have gotten a chance to shoot for history.

Embiid reentered the game halfway through the fourth quarter with the Sixers up 118-104. They never quite managed to pull away by 20-plus points and put the game out of reach, so Embiid stayed in until there was 1:22 left. Over that span, he scored 11 more points to surpass Wilt Chamberlain’s previous Sixers single-game record of 68.

Embiid suffered his meniscus injury eight days after this game, so there’s a non-zero chance that this goes down as his highlight of the 2023-24 season. If so, it was the exclamation point on his MVP resume at the time.