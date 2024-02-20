What Kyle Lowry will bring to Sixers according to his last two head coaches

Kyle Lowry is officially a Sixer. While we’re still unsure when we’ll see him debut for his hometown team, we can envision what it will look like when the Philly native takes the floor.

As much as the 37-year-old returning home and playing for his former coach feels serendipitous, this isn’t just a feel-good story. The Sixers believe he can still play — and they apparently weren’t the only ones.

“Yeah, I think he had lots of people talking to him,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said pregame Wednesday. “I think it ended up being, in his mind, the best fit for him.”

The reunion of Nurse and Lowry, who were in the Toronto Raptors organization for nearly a decade together, doesn’t happen unless the Heat don’t make a big trade. Miami acquired Terry Rozier from Charlotte in exchange for Lowry and a first-round pick. Lowry never reported to the Hornets and the two sides came to a buyout agreement after the trade deadline. That opened the door for Lowry to come home.

But make no mistake, the Heat didn’t move Lowry because he couldn’t play anymore. They clearly viewed Rozier as an upgrade, but needed Lowry’s salary to complete the deal.

“He’ll bring a lot of veteran leadership, and he still has talent,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The thing about Kyle is you evaluate him based on how the team does. And basically everywhere he’s been for the last decade-plus, he’s been able to impact winning with organizations.”

Lowry did contribute to winning in a big way in Toronto, including a championship in 2019.

When the team went in a different direction, they explored trading Lowry. There were reports that the Sixers were willing to throw rookie Tyrese Maxey in a deal at the time (phew for the Sixers not making that deal and LOL at the Raptors for not making that deal). No trade materialized and Lowry, an organizational legend, finished the final year of his deal in Toronto.

He then chose to join Jimmy Butler and sign with the Heat. It’s fair to say that Lowry didn’t quite play up to the level of the three-year, $85 million deal he signed with Miami. Injuries were a factor as he entered his mid-30s, but Lowry still found ways to contribute as his role got smaller.

After missing a lot of time over the last couple months of the regular season, it was fair to wonder what type of role Lowry would have for the Heat. While the veteran guard came off the bench, he still found a way to contribute, having big moments during Miami’s improbable run to the NBA Finals.

“We didn’t accomplish our ultimate goal, but there were a lot of playoff wins and he had a big part in all of that,” Spoelstra said. “I really enjoyed the time working together and collaborating. It’ll be a good fit here, back at home and working with a coach who he’s very familiar with.”

In addition to the opportunity to play for his hometown team, Lowry was likely incentivized more by the presence of Nurse. Potentially taking on a fairly significant role on a possible contender probably didn’t hurt either.

With Patrick Beverley being dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s easy to see where Lowry slides into Nurse’s rotation. He’ll back up Maxey, but will see plenty of time playing next to the young All-Star. As we’ve seen, for as good as Maxey has been with the ball in his hands, he still flourishes as a scorer playing off the ball.

While Lowry is not the six-time All-Star he was in Toronto, he still seems to have juice. How much, we’ll find out very soon. He undoubtedly struggled a bit to end his Miami tenure, but he also had plenty of games where he produced.

He averaged 8.2 points and 4.0 assists in 28.0 minutes a night for the Heat. He also hit 38.5% of his threes on 4.4 attempts per game. It’s worth noting too that Miami has struggled this season as a team with Butler missing significant time and a couple key players moving on after a run to the Finals.

And as far as the “dawg” intangibles the Sixers lost with the Pat Bev trade, well, Lowry should have zero issues replicating that.

“Well, I’ve said this a thousand times, but maybe you guys haven’t heard it: Nobody competes like that guy,” Nurse said. “I haven’t had a player in my entire coaching career that competes like that guy. That’s the highest compliment I can give him.”