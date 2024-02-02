Sixers Bell Ringer: Maxey has career-high 51, All-Star guard carries team to win in Utah

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 7

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 4

Paul Reed - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Ricky Council IV - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Jaden Springer - 1

Tyrese Maxey is an All-Star and he sure looked like one Thursday night.

The 23-year-old guard set a new career high with 51 points, leading the Sixers to a thrilling 127-124 win over the Jazz.

Maxey was hot from the opening tip and Tobias Harris proved to be an excellent co-star, dropping 28 points of his own.

Much like their last matchup against Utah, the Sixers struggled mightily to protect the paint. The Jazz scored 61 points in the first half. Luckily for the Sixers, Maxey and Harris combined for 48 points to stake their team to a 71-61 lead at the break.

The Sixers’ defense somehow got worse after halftime and their offense went cold. Lauri Markkanen started to get going for Utah, and the game was tied at 93 heading into the fourth.

But Kelly Oubre, Jr. and Mo Bamba came up with some key blocks, Patrick Beverley hit a monster corner three, and Maxey and Harris knocked down their free throws in the final seconds as the Sixers hung on for dear life. It wasn’t pretty at times, but after the road trip the Sixers just endured, it likely looked beautiful to Nick Nurse and company.

The Sixers finally return home to face off against Ben Simmons(?) and the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night.

Let’s get to Bell Ringer ... though it won’t be much of a vote!

Tyrese Maxey: 51 points, 7 threes, 2 rebounds, 1 assist

With respect to Harris, who played really well, this night is all about Maxey.

The Sixers dropped four straight to start a five-game road trip. They fell to fifth in the East. Joel Embiid is out for who knows how long. Half the roster has been on the injury report. They were down bad. We were all down bad.

Enter Tyrese Maxey.

Returning from an ankle sprain that kept him out for three games, and just hours after being named an All-Star for the first time, Maxey came out on fire. He dropped 18 in the first quarter, going 7-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 from three.

And a couple of those threes were of the audacious and/or filthy variety.

16 points in 5 mins...ARE YOU JOKING ME?! https://t.co/EEfTwOJy9r pic.twitter.com/3fq7ZsuB0H — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 2, 2024

He didn’t slow down in the second quarter. He hit two more threes and dropped 14 more points. He didn’t miss from deep in the first half, going 6-of-6.

But he showed off his three-level scoring ability all night.

He had 32 at the half, the most he’s ever scored in any half in his career. It felt like a special night from the very beginning.

REVERSE AND 1 FOR 41 POINTS. pic.twitter.com/RSXEuP0Bnt — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 2, 2024

Kris Dunn and the Jazz did a better job in the third quarter of limiting his touches and space. He only scored 11 as the Sixers’ offense as a whole went stagnant, scoring just 22 points. Suddenly, this was a tie game heading into the final quarter.

Again, Utah did well denying Maxey, as he only got up three field goal attempts in the fourth. While he didn’t have the assist numbers to show for it, his gravity definitely helped his teammates throughout the night. Oubre came up big, knocking down three threes in the fourth quarter.

But when the Jazz regained the lead with under two minutes to go, it was Maxey who came up big. He launched this 33-foot beaut to tie the game back up 120-120 before Pat Bev put them up for good with 41 seconds left.

TYRESE MAXEY WITH A DEEEEEEEP CLUTCH 3 HOLY CRAP



HE HAS 49 POINTS pic.twitter.com/5QurQAra2S — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) February 2, 2024

That gave Maxey 49. A pair of game-sealing free throws gave him a new career-high 51.

The 51 points are the most points ever scored by a Sixer in Utah. He’s one of only five players in the NBA this season with multiple 50-point games, joining Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic. He’s one of only four Sixers ever with multiple 50-point games, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Allen Iverson and Embiid. Maxey and Iverson are the only players in franchise history to score 50-plus points with zero turnovers.

Stathead will probably produce a million more stats by the time we all wake up in the morning.

Hell of a night for the Sixers’ newest All-Star.