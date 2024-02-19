Report: Sixers to sign Darius Bazley to 10-day contract

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing Darius Bazley to a 10-day contract, per the Athletic’s Shams Charania:

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign forward Darius Bazley to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League Delaware Blue Coats. Entering his fifth NBA season, Bazley is coming off a 38-point, 15-rebound game and averaging 21 PPG and 10 RPG as one of G League's best. pic.twitter.com/ANtdHR7wD6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2024

Most fans will recognize Bazley’s name. He was a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bazley’s role quickly evaporated in OKC, which led him to be traded. After two brief stops in Phoenix and Brooklyn for training camp, the Delaware Blue Coats acquired his G League rights from the Wisconsin Herd for a G League draft pick.

Since the deal, Bazley has quietly been productive with the Blue Coats, filling in a small-ball five type of role. In 18 regular season G League games, Bazley has averaged 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.5 blocks per contest. He’s shot 47.3 percent from the field and 30.8 percent on threes (4.3 attempts per contest). Defensively, he’s been one of the better players in the G League by a good margin.

And there’s some reason to believe that Bazley’s defensive activity can translate to the NBA. During his limited NBA time, he managed to quietly become one of the better shot blockers in the league.

Underrated blocker.



Over the last two seasons Bazley has 104 blocks



- 52 at the rim

- 23 on short mid-range FGAs

- 10 on long mid-range FGAs

- 6 on corner 3s

- 13 on above the break 3s https://t.co/mKtsHjtyAH — AOP_NBA (@aop_nba) February 19, 2024

Factor in that he’s still only 23 years old and you have the makings of an intriguing flyer at the very least until other possible buyout options come available.

With this addition, the Sixers will have two of their three available roster spots filled with Kyle Lowry joining the team last week. We’ll see if Bazley’s early G League success can translate to him carving out a role on the injury-riddled Sixers.