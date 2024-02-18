A tumultuous few weeks for the Sixers, a timely All-Star break, and looking forward

Ah, the All-Star break. A time for teams to relax and allow players to recoup from injuries, and for fans to get a break from the rollercoaster of being emotionally invested in a professional sports team.

For the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans, this break could not come at a better time. The past few weeks have encompassed the level of highs and lows that are typically stretched out over an entire season, not all in 15 or so days.

Let’s rewind. I’ll try to make it quick, but a whole lot has happened, and in a shorter time span than you may think.

Back on Jan. 22, reigning league MVP Joel Embiid posted a franchise-record 70 points in a single game against the San Antonio Spurs to lead the Sixers to their sixth consecutive victory. Embiid was back in action after missing 10 days with knee swelling and the squad overall was healthy and thriving, sitting at third place in the Eastern Conference just inches behind the Milwaukee Bucks in second. Times were good.

That was less than a month ago, as hard as that may be to believe. If you ask a Sixers fan, they may tell you that might as well have been a lifetime ago.

Just three days after the merriment of some consistent team success along with a new team record, things took a turn. In a 134-122 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 25, Embiid knocked knees with Myles Turner midair going up for a rebound. He ended up finishing that contest, but it was unknowingly the beginning of a tumultuous period for the Sixers.

Embiid was a late scratch for a contest with the Nuggets in Denver just a few days later, queuing an onslaught of “ducking Nikola Jokic” takes from every angle, ranging from random people on social media to established NBA beat reporters. Embiid missed the Sixers’ next game as well, before making an extremely controversial return on Jan. 30 at the Golden State Warriors. He never looked right in that game. Hobbled, shots falling short, clearly in pain. He was still in the game for a 26th minute on the floor (with the Sixers down 12 in the fourth, mind you) when Jonathan Kuminga landed on top of his left leg as Embiid dove for a loose ball.

This ended his night and ultimately sent him for an MRI that revealed a displaced flap in his left meniscus. On Feb. 6, he had a successful surgery to address the injury, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that there is still hope for Embiid to return this season, but, for now, the Sixers are going to have to do it without him.

For the following week or so, it didn’t go well. In addition to Embiid, the Sixers dealt with injuries and missed games from Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton and Nicolas Batum as well as to a number of bench players. The team dropped three of four games, and none of the performances were particularly promising.

In the time from Jan. 22 to Feb. 7, the Sixers went from a 29-13 team on a win streak with the league’s reigning MVP playing arguably somehow better than he did last season to a 30-20 team that lost its star and supporting cast members, with their identity going out the door with them. The Sixers slid to fifth in the Eastern Conference. The fans were defeated and, more importantly, the team look defeated.

The only benefit to the absolute avalanche of misfortune that collapsed onto the Sixers was its timing, as Feb. 8 brought with it the NBA Trade Deadline. If there was ever a time to reestablish or change your identity as a squad, here was the chance.

Deadline day brought its own ups and downs for Sixers fans. The first and biggest move of the day for Daryl Morey was shipping out Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second round-picks to the Pacers for Buddy Hield. This move was widely well-received by fans, and we’ll get to his impact in a minute, but we aren’t done with deadline day yet. The Sixers then traded fan favorite and league veteran Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cam Payne and a second-round pick. Less popular move. Morey capped off the day sending Jaden Springer, who was just garnering some attention as a part of the Sixers’ rotation, to the Boston Celtics for a second-round pick. Arguably even more of a shock, especially considering the team they sent him to.

Fans were left, frankly, disappointed. Objectively, there may not have been many other players worth trading for available throughout that day, but, emotionally, losing a guy that seemed like good leader in Pat Bev as well as a young up-and-comer like Springer didn’t sit well. A lot of fans were left wondering exactly what the Sixers were doing and their outlook as a team.

All this is to say, what a great time for a break. The last few weeks have felt like whiplash to the fans. One can only imagine how it has felt for the members of the team. The biggest problem the Sixers have been facing in games has been running out of gas a little early and being outlasted by their opponents. This break gives Nick Nurse and the squad about a week to relax and reflect on how they can power through going forward, while giving some players time to recoup from the injuries that have sidelined them. Even excluding Embiid, the Sixers are hamstringed by the injuries to their usual starters and rotation pieces. A week off might be just what the doctor ordered for some of them, and getting them back can help provide the boost the team needs to power through a full 48 minutes.

So maybe things aren’t as bad as they seemed the night the trade deadline passed, or how catastrophic they had seemed for the 15 days prior.

Maybe, just maybe, things are finally looking up.

The Sixers, with newcomers Hield and Payne as reinforcements, have won two of the last four going into the break, with even the two losses being a lot more inspiring than the defeats the team had suffered in the week before their arrival. One of those wins came against a red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers squad too. Six Sixers scored in the double-digits in three of those four games. And, keep in mind, Philadelphia were still without the help of Batum, Harris, Melton and Robert Covington in addition to Embiid.

After a few weeks of watching what felt like a disjointed pick-up team, the Sixers are finally looking like a cohesive squad again, even if its a small sample size.

Hield has made an impressive impact out of the gate for the Sixers, especially his propensity to let it fly from three. In his four games so far with Philadelphia, Buddy Buckets has averaged 22.3 points with 4.5 triples on 10 attempts from long range per outing. He has been a hugely pleasant surprise in terms of quality facilitation and passing, and Maxey has thrived with the space Hield’s presence is creating throughout the floor.

Meanwhile, players like Maxey, Paul Reed, Ricky Council IV, KJ Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr. and more are putting up promising individual performances with more frequency, showing the potential success this team can have when they’re all on the same wavelength.

And more reinforcements are on the way. Philly native and Villanova product Kyle Lowry has signed with the Sixers after being bought out by the Charlotte Hornets. The 37-year-old is not the player he once was with the Toronto Raptors, but will serve as a reliable backup ball handler that Philadelphia needs.

Let’s be honest. With Embiid sidelined but optimistic for a return this season, the Sixers’ focus has to be to win as many games and retain the best seed as possible until that return can become a reality. With new additions contributing immediately, promising young guns stepping up, and other injured players returning over time, the Sixers have the potential to do just that.

Their next challenge already awaits, and it’s a doozy. Their first four opponents out of the gate upon return next week will be the New York Knicks, Cavaliers, Bucks and Celtics.

But first, we all can soak in this break.