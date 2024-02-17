All-Star Saturday Night Open Thread

On Friday night, we had a fun appetizer with the Rising Stars competition, as Team Jalen secured victory in the Final over the G League squad, with Pacers youngster Bennedict Mathurin grabbing MVP honors in front of the fans in Indianapolis. Now, with due respect to Sunday’s All-Star game, we come to the main event with the All-Star Saturday night contests, featuring our very own Tyrese Maxey.

Coverage starts at 8:00pm ET - TNT

Skills Challenge

We have a clear rooting interest here! Tyrese Maxey will be suiting up alongside Scottie Barnes and Trae Young for Team All-Stars. They will be facing the hometown Pacers squad of Tyrese Haliburtion, Myles Turner, and Bennedict Mathurin, and the Team Picks team of Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, and Victor Wembanyama. Maxey will be the fastest guy on the court, but you need to hit your shots and the passing bits can momentarily trip people up at times. You got this, Tyrese.

3-Point Contest

I like the tweaks they’ve made in recent years — the all-moneyball rack and the two 3-point long-range shots. This event is also were the upper crust of the league has never shied away from participating. Damian Lillard is the betting favorite tonight as he looks to become the first back-to-back champion since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008. 2022 champion Karl-Anthony Towns is once again holding it down for the big men, as is Lauri Markkanen. Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Donovan Mitchell, and Trae Young round out the field. I got to root for my Nova guy, Brunson here, Knicks uniform or not.

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

This competition will follow the same rules as the 3-Point Contest, with Steph shooting from the NBA line with NBA balls and Sabrina shooting from the WNBA line with WNBA balls. This feels a little gimmicky, but proceeds are going to charity and, hey, we get to watch great shooters shoot. Let’s give it a shot.

Slam Dunk Contest

Another clear rooting interest! Sixers legend Mac McClung laces ‘em up to defend his crown after an electrifying 2023 performance. Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jacob Toppin round out the field. Obviously, I’m not rooting for a Celtic, but I do respect that Jaylen Brown is bringing back having actual All-Stars participate in this event. I hope Brown has a good showing so future All-Stars aren’t discouraged from participating, but McClung ultimately tops the field to continue defending Andre Iguodala’s honor.

Follow along below in the comments. Go Sixers and former Sixers!