Pat Bev says biggest difference with Sixers, Bucks is ‘everybody wants to win [in Milwaukee], it’s not about stats’

At the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers traded (former) fan favorite Patrick Beverley for Cam Payne and a future second-round pick.

Not too shabby of a way for Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office to use a veteran’s minimum contract last offseason, am I right?

Before he was shipped out of town to a Conference rival, Beverley would claim on a prior episode of the “Pat Bev Podcast with Rone” that Morey told Pat Bev he would not be traded.

But then he was.

That was our first clear sense that Pat Bev didn’t feel 100% OK with the way things transpired at the deadline.

Most Sixers fans I’ve spoken to think that if what Pat Bev claimed was true that Morey should have been more upfront with the defensive-minded vet.

And now according to the former Rocket, Clipper and Sixer, his new team, the Milwaukee Bucks, are basically #builtdifferent than Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey’s Philadelphia 76ers:

Pat Bev says he told Tobias that the biggest difference between Sixers and Bucks is that in Milwaukee "everybody wants to win" and it's "not about stats." pic.twitter.com/hsmbzCklEE — Rights To Ricky Sanchez Podcast (@RTRSPodcast) February 16, 2024

Per Patrick Beverley himself:

“Tobias [Harris] on the phone, he’s like ‘Yo, what’s the biggest difference [between Philadelphia and Milwaukee]?’ I’m like ‘Everybody [in Milwaukee] wants to win. Everybody wants to win. Everybody wants to win. It’s not about stats, it’s not about numbers here, it’s not about who gets the ball. Everybody here wants to win.”

So if you’re inclined to attack the messenger here, there’s plenty of ammo to challenge Beverley’s credibility. Beverley had nothing but praise for the Sixers’ team and this city while he was here, he gets traded, and now he has some trash talk to spew? A likely story!

It’s not like this is the first time he’s had ebullient praise for a town that’s rostered him and then changed his tune upon a major change.

So maybe this is just his bit and he simply feels he was misled about not being traded before being soon being traded. His co-host and friend, Rone, has added how frustrated he is with Morey too for allegedly (shoutout Letterkenny) “lying.” Throwing shade here just kinda fits.

But if you are the type who is inclined to overlook a few merlot-ready grapes and see if there might be any truth to the sentiment at all, maybe Beverley has a fair point here too?

If we were in a formal debate, the “Pat Bev isn’t credible stuff” would be summarily dismissed as an ad hominem logical fallacy and we’d have to focus on the charges at hand.

Nothing is ever simple.

Beverley seems to be alluding to former back-to-back MVP candidate Joel Embiid, checking back into a game or two, while visibly ailing on a sore leg, “allegedly” maintaining his 30 points and 10 rebounds streak.

Stayed in to keep the 30-10 streak alive — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) January 6, 2024

Embiid finished a game vs. the Toronto Raptors in December on a bum ankle, and missed the team’s next four contests.

Then during a game vs. the New York Knicks (in garbage time no less) on a bum knee, he checked back in late, narrowly preserving his historic streak before missing the team’s next three games with a knee issue:

Joel Embiid drops 35 PTS in 29 MIN as the Sixers win their 5th in a row!



Embiid's 9th-straight game of 30+ PTS and 10+ REB is the longest such streak in 76ers franchise history. pic.twitter.com/u4GjVlIPVa — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2023

The team would monitor that ailment through the Golden State battle where he was injured so severely he would require a meniscus procedure.

If you’re frustrated with Joel or the team in either instance, I get it. I am too.

Fans began to pick up on the (allegedly) stats-oriented gambit by a visibly hobbled Embiid earlier this calendar year and expressed frustration that Jo was too focused on the MVP trophy, its surrounding narratives, and the team was complicit in some risky behavior with their Crown Jewel of the Process.

So if you’re with me and my read that Beverley may have a real axe to grind with the Sixers, AND his credibility is obscured....

Scorned lover in the honeymoon phase with his rebound Doc https://t.co/4bW3q7nTFI — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) February 16, 2024

... if you’re with me that he may be vaguely alluding to Embiid (and by proxy the Philadelphia 76ers) “playing for stats” more than future wins, then maybe we can extract at least a kernel of truth in this apparent “message to Tobias Harris.”

Many Sixers fans were distraught seeing a gimpy Joel checking back into that early January loss blowout to the New York Knicks, on his bum wheel. Many more were distraught seeing him forced to miss the next three games thereafter.

We’ve all heard the reports from ESPN’s Senior Writer Ramona Shelburne that Joel didn’t want to be on the injury report for a key TV game vs. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets — before being yanked by the med staff for looking a little balky in his pregame warmup.

We’ve all heard her subsequent reports that Joel was indeed mindful of the “he’s ducking Joker” ludicrous narratives swirling, and mindful of that stupid 65 minimum games played needed to win MVP thing.

It’s worth noting that in the same pod Pat Bev told a story about going to see Embiid in the hospital after his procedure.

Pat Bev doing all he can to visit Embiid in the hospital is amazing. I gotta know what gas station/Dunkin this was pic.twitter.com/OoCi6Di4rz — rone’s gamblin corner (@rone) February 14, 2024

So maybe there was a little too much focus on stats or regular season trophies in Philadelphia this year, no matter who you blame. And maybe Beverley hasn’t yet seen that so far in Milwaukee from Giannis and co. Or maybe he has and is just keeping that from us.

Maybe he’s merely pandering to his new team and fanbase, throwing shade willy-nilly. And maybe there is at least some truth to all of this. Maybe someone has already hopped on X to share times the Bucks were padding stats. I’ll leave the rest to you readers to discuss in the replies section.

Update:

