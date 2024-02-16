Report: ‘Andre Drummond was nearly traded to the 76ers’

The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline was originally confusing to some Sixers fans, but makes more sense now.

With Kyle Lowry, Cam Payne, and a second—round pick now added, with Ricky Council IV making the most of his newfound opportunities, even the surprising Pat Beverley and Jaden Springer trades make sense today.

One gets the sense that Lowry may not have been as eager to choose his native Philadelphia as a place to perhaps finish up his stellar career if the 37-year old didn’t have some optimism Joel Embiid could be back in that lineup for the stretch run.

But one area the Sixers may still be looking to the buyout market for help is the backup big position. While Nick Nurse has recently expressed praise for Paul Reed, the Reed and Mo Bamba reserve big duo has not exactly always protected the rim for the Sixers in Embiid’s absence.

So they may still be looking at buyout or free agent markets to fortify that spot.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto recently shed some light on a trade they nearly made in the waning hours of last Thursday’s deadline.

Per Scotto:

“Andre Drummond was nearly traded to the 76ers With the 76ers hoping for a healthy return of Joel Embiid this season, Philadelphia executive Daryl Morey thought he had fortified the center position at the trade deadline to hold down the fort. The 76ers believed they had a trade done to acquire Bulls center Andre Drummond before Chicago pulled out of talks hours before the deadline, league sources told HoopsHype. The Bulls wanted three second-round picks for Drummond, league sources said. For context, the Nets acquired three second-round picks in the three-team Royce O’Neale trade. Drummond was considered Chicago’s top trade candidate ahead of the deadline and also drew trade offers from the Celtics and Mavericks before both organizations went in other directions, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Scotto adds that the Lakers, Suns, and Rockets were also sniffing around Big Penguin. Drummond of course played under Doc Rivers for the Sixers in the first half of the 2021-2022 season. Drummond was traded along with Seth Curry and Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.

The report does not state whether or not Daryl Morey, Elton Brand and the Sixers met the asking price of three second-round picks. It merely says that a) Morey thought he had a deal done, b) the Bulls pulled out of talks and c) the Bulls wanted three-second round picks.

The Sixers traded away four second-round picks, netting back two at the deadline. Maybe they offered Chicago everything the Bulls had asked for and were rejected anyway. Or maybe the Bulls upped their ask at the final hour and the Sixers just didn’t match it.

For context, three second-rounders is what they paid to acquire Buddy Hield, who presumably had far more trade value early last week than Drummond.

Either way, it sounds like Morey would have ideally liked to have landed the former Sixer who backed up Embiid here pretty well in limited opportunities under Doc Rivers. Chicago can now toil away in Play-In obscurity for the remainder of the year with Drummond.

As noted, the Sixers should turn to the buyout market now if they’re still looking to upgrade the position while Embiid recuperates from a meniscus procedure.