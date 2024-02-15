Tyrese Maxey reflects on responsibility that comes with first All-Star appearance

After telling reporters postgame that he had a break to rest up the ankle he twisted Wednesday night, Tyrese Maxey was quickly reminded that he does not have much of a break at all.

Maxey is heading to Indianapolis where he’ll take part in his first ever All-Star game. He’ll be a part of Saturday night as well, competing in the skills competition with Trae Young and Scottie Barnes as part of Team All-Stars.

With Joel Embiid recovering from a procedure earlier this month, Maxey will be the lone representative for the Sixers’ organization over the weekend. He had a chance to talk about the duties that come with that, both as a participant for this weekend and as a vocal leader for his team.

It’s safe to say being an All-Star participant requires a lot more availability than taking part in the Rising Stars Game.

“It’s a lot different,” Maxey said. “They showed me my schedule earlier today, and I just looked at it and was like ‘we didn’t do all this three years ago.’”

Maxey competed in the Rising Stars Game as a rookie in the 2020-21 season, and participated in the skills competition in 2022.

Even as someone who’s been to All-Star weekend before, he is trying to soak in the experience as much as possible.

He said the feeling hit him during his postgame lift, and described it as “surreal.”

“I just started smiling,” he said. “I don’t know what to think about it. I’m just grateful.”

Maxey has recognized this as an important weekend, not just because it is his first time, but because of his duties as a franchise player.

“It means something, especially without Joel, to represent the Sixers in the All-Star game.”

Having responsibilities thrust upon him has been a theme of Maxey’s pro career so far, from saving Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks as a rookie, to being thrown into the starting point guard role when both Ben Simmons and James Harden refused to play for the team.

Now, he’s honing that experience to keep the team afloat with Embiid on the shelf. Despite being only 23 years old, Maxey is determined to be a tone setter in the locker room.

“I’ve always been used to being a leader,” Maxey said. “When I got here, I didn’t know what to say, I had to wait and learn some things, but now I’ve kind of been pushed into this role and for me, I’m comfortable.”

Maxey revealed that part of his motivation to do so was when he realized he was the third longest-tenured Sixer after Furkan Korkmaz was traded at the deadline.

“I’ve been here for a minute,” he said. “I just wanted to make a culture, create a culture that when guys get traded, when guys come over, they feel welcome”

Newly-acquired guard Cam Payne said that Maxey was the first Sixer to reach out to him after the trade deadline.

“He’s big time,” Payne said after his Sixers debut. “He’s turned into a vet real quick.”

On top of all the improvements he’s made on the court since being drafted, Maxey has grown up incredibly fast off of it.