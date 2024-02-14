Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers run out of gas in 109-104 loss to Heat

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 8

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 5

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3 (sad face)

Ricky Council IV - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1 (sad face)

Buddy Hield - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1 (sad face)

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers fell short in their battle to head into the All-Star break on a high note, falling 109-104 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

This was an offensive fight from the tip, with both teams shooting over 50 percent from the floor in the first frame and locked at 33-33 after the first 12 minutes. Tyrese Maxey and Buddy Hield led the field with 17 points apiece and combined for 11 assists to lead the Sixers to a 62-60 halftime lead.

Philadelphia fans had a hold-your-breath moment (because the past few weeks haven’t been enough) in the third period when Maxey headed back to the locker room in the third after appearing to have his ankle stepped on by Paul Reed. Fortunately, he quickly returned to the game. The Sixers offense stagnated a bit without him, but luckily it was a slower quarter for both teams. Philadelphia was able to carry a one-point lead into the final frame thanks to some offensive contributions from Reed and Ricky Council IV.

After what was a ridiculously close game of basically trading one-point leads back and forth, the Heat finally were able to create some distance in the fourth. The shots were falling for Miami as Philadelphia’s offense ran cold. The Sixers battled back from down seven points with 1:13 to play to trailing by just three points with 52 seconds to go. Allowing the Heat offensive rebounds really reared its ugly head on the Heat’s final possession when Bam Adebayo was able to rebound Tyler Herro’s final shot and ultimately end the game. The Sixers fell 109-104.

This is a tough loss. That’s not to say it was a terrible game by the Sixers by any means, but the Heat were in Milwaukee for the first of the back-to-back just 24 hours earlier. Philadelphia unfortunately kind of let them off the hook in a lot of situations defensively tonight and ultimately just ran out of gas faster than them.

Nevertheless, the Sixers will now get a much-needed break after the rollercoaster that the franchise has been on the past few weeks. They will return from the All-Star break next Thursday when they host the New York Knicks.

Before all that, though, we need a Bell Ringer! Let’s get to it.

Buddy Hield: 22 points, 10 assists (career-high), 3 rebounds, 2 steals

That Hield trade just keeps looking better and better.

Hield led the floor (along with Maxey) at halftime with 17 points on 6-of-9 field goal shooting (four triples) and five assists. His shooting cooled off a bit in the second half (along with the rest of the Sixers’ offense, frankly), but he still finished this one with 22 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Oh, and how about a career-high 10 assists for Buddy? His playmaking has been something I think no one honestly expected to be quite this good when he was brought to Philadelphia, but what a pleasant surprise. His facilitation has provided a boost to the Sixers’ offense and taken some of the playmaking weight off of the shoulders of Maxey.

Not only is he putting up points and assists consistently already, but his presence has completely opened up the floor for his Sixers teammates. Just a week or so ago without him, the Sixers’ offense was pretty stagnant and couldn’t get really any movement going. With him as a threat from all over the court, it’s opened up space for the rest of the Sixers to roll, drive to the rim and find open shots.

Tyrese Maxey: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists

In the final game before his first All-Star appearance, Maxey led the Sixers in the first half (along with Hield) with 17 points in the first half on 7-for-12 field goal shooting with two triples. He also had six assists at the break.

Speaking of Hield, I’m going to guess Maxey is very happy to have him already. Hield’s presence has significantly helped open up the floor and Maxey is taking advantage. He’s using his openings and getting downhill to the rim, and we all know how successful Maxey can be if he’s able to use his speed and athleticism at the cup.

He finished this one with 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Maxey did have a bit of a scary moment in the third when he headed to the locker room briefly after having his foot stepped on. Luckily, he was back out on the floor after a few minutes and returned to work.

Paul Reed: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

Reed is really settling into his own in his role as starting center in the absence of Joel Embiid. He obviously isn’t a 30-points-per-night guy like Embiid, but he’s doing everything he can to help his teammates and it’s showing.

From the tip of this one, if there was an effort play that needed to be made, it was likely Bball making them, especially on the boards. By halftime, Reed already had 10 rebounds (three on the offensive end) as well as seven points, two assists and a block. Bball Paul finished this one with a double-double, 18 points on 7-for-12 field goal shooting with 12 rebounds as well as two assists and a block.

Ricky Council IV: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Watching Council play right now is an absolute treat, and it’s hard to believe with some of the plays he’s making that he debuted in the NBA just over a month ago. He’s already proving to be a confident, energetic and athletic addition to this Sixers rotation.

The rookie was eager to get involved early in this one, with three points and four rebounds in his five-minute first-period stint. In just under 23 minutes on the floor off the bench Wednesday, he put up 13 points with four rebounds and two assists.

If nothing else, at least watch him euro-step Kevin Love out of his shoes: