Sixers’ offense stymied by Heat’s zone as team heads to much-needed All-Star break

Death, taxes, and the Sixers being flummoxed by a zone defense.

Philadelphia dropped a hard fought battle 109-104 to the Miami Heat in the team’s last game before the All-Star break.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 30 points, but briefly left the game due to injury in the third quarter. Buddy Hield had 22 points and 10 assists.

Tyler Herro led the way for Miami, going for 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 13 boards while Duncan Robinson had 20.

Tobias Harris was once again out with the same hip injury that sidelined him Monday night in Cleveland.

Here are some thoughts from the Center.

First Quarter

There was no shortage of offense in this one, with both teams combining to make nine of the game’s first 10 shots. Maxey worked the pick-and-roll, dishing out three assists in the quarter while attacking with his midrange jumper. He made his first two as he looks to make that a more consistent part of his game.

well well well...doesn't this look familiar pic.twitter.com/Q3QC40VC6V — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 15, 2024

Philly’s offense did sputter later in the quarter, as they only made one field goal in the last 3:57 of the quarter. The Heat throwing a zone look or two did throw them off, but a lot of it was Mo Bamba just struggling to hold on to the basketball. He had a turnover and was 1-of-4 from the free throw line in the first.

Miami scored the ball with relative ease to start the game as well, thanks in large part to one of their few healthy big names. Adebayo made his first five shots of the game as the Sixers struggled to keep tabs on him. Nurse tried to use a roamer approach, having KJ Martin guard him with Paul Reed in the paint for a possession or two, but that didn’t have any more success. Both teams shot over 50% from the floor in the quarter as the game was locked at 33 after one.

Second Quarter

Once again, there were some really good energy minutes from Ricky Council IV. A good example is when he badly missed a three, but kept his head up to deflect the outlet pass which led to the Sixers getting the ball back. He was rewarded for his effort, as the ball got swung back to him and he finished with a reverse layup.

It was a banner half for Hield, who made his first two threes of the game and shot 4-of-7 from deep in the half. He would have had one more, but couldn’t keep his foot off the line. He continued to impress off the dribble as well, dishing out five assists before the half.

Miami’s zone continued to cause some ugly moments for the offense. Six of their eight turnovers came in the second quarter, but they were able to take a two-point lead into the half thanks to tough shot making. Maxey wove his way around two defenders to get a floater off right before time expired.

Third Quarter

It had been like, two entire games since the Sixers had an injury scare. Maxey had to head back to the locker room shortly into the third after getting tangled up with Reed fighting for a loose ball.

Philly did a good job to survive that stretch without Maxey. They held the Heat to no field goals for nearly a four-minute stretch. The ball handlers still found a way to get the ball to Reed and he had six points during this time.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Kelly Oubre Jr., and tonight had quite a lot of both. He made a lot of good plays defensively, especially in the paint. Somehow he wasn’t credited with any blocks through three quarters. He struggled offensively, shooting just 3-of-10 from the field after the third, taking a lot of very contested looks in the paint.

Council is just becoming the guy to unclog the Sixers’ offense apparently. He ended a two minute scoreless drought with a euro step to the hoop. He came back and knocked down a three on the next possession after a timeout. Still, the Sixers trailed by one after a roller coaster of a quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Sixers just should have had a better plan for the Heat’s zone, especially with shooters as lethal as Hield and Maxey on the court. They ran a floppy set to get Hield a three to start the quarter, but spent the next few minutes attacking the zone off the dribble, looking for floaters and midranges.

With Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier sidelined with injuries, Miami needed their offense to come from Robinson and Herro. That happened late, as Robinson knocked down a couple of threes to make him 5-of-6 from deep on the night. Philly’s aggressive closeouts on the three-point line allowed Herro to work a two-man game with Adebayo with a numbers advantage.

Hield is much better than advertised off the dribble. He had 10 assists tonight, but with the current stack of injuries he’s a bit overworked in that department. He turned the ball over five times tonight, several of them he just had the ball poked away trying to take someone off the dribble. That’s something that will definitely seem less glaring when the injured guys make their way back to the lineup.

Philly had one last burst of fight. They forced Herro to turn it over trying to inbound the ball and cut the lead to three with 52 seconds left. Left scrambling on the next possession, they missed Jamie Jaquez on a closeout, who grabbed the rebound and dunked it back. Whatever life they still had died when Adebayo grabbed an offensive rebound on the following possession with just seven seconds left.

BBALL PAUL AND 1. pic.twitter.com/yC7291q1tr — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 15, 2024