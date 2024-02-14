Sixers reportedly asked about LeBron James, Kevin Durant ahead of NBA trade deadline

Three games into the Buddy Hield era, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Sixers president Daryl Morey knew what he was doing ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline. Hield has drilled 44.8 percent of his 9.7 three-point attempts per game thus far, adding some much-needed perimeter shooting to the Sixers’ offense.

But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, Morey was aiming for an even bigger fish before turning his attention to Hield. When LeBron James began subtweeting the Los Angeles Lakers, Morey reportedly sprang into action.

“After seeing James’ murky social media post of an hourglass a week before the trade deadline, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey called Pelinka to probe on a James trade and was immediately told that James wasn’t available,” Wojnarowski and Shelburne reported Wednesday. “In fact, Pelinka responded by asking Morey if Joel Embiid was available, sources said. And that ended that brief conversation.”

Gotta respect the hustle on both sides. But Morey wasn’t done there.

“These sorts of bold trade calls are historically a common practice for Morey, who also called the Phoenix Suns and asked about the availability of Durant, only to be told Durant was not available,” Wojnarowski and Shelburne added.

These inquiries might sound ludicrous at first, but there was likely a method behind the madness.

James can become a free agent this summer if he declines his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season. Wojnarowski and Shelburne reported that he “remains focused on returning to the Lakers in the offseason,” but he’s also repeatedly said that he hopes to play with his son, Bronny, who is eligible to declare for the 2024 NBA draft. The New Orleans Pelicans can take the Lakers’ first-round pick this year, so there’s no guarantee that the Lakers will be able to land Bronny if he does declare.

After their moves at the trade deadline, the Sixers can now create nearly $65 million in cap space this summer, which would be more than enough to sign James in free agency. They also have their own first-round pick, along with the better of the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans’ second-rounders. Is Morey enough of a sicko to reach on Bronny in the draft if he believes it’d help convince LeBron to sign with the Sixers in free agency? Do you even need to ask that question?

Given James’ passive-aggressive attempts to pressure the Lakers into making upgrades at the trade deadline, no one should fault Morey for at least inquiring about his availability. You miss 100 percent of the shots that you don’t take, after all. And he wasn’t the only one to ask about James at the deadline, either. Wojnarowski and Shelburne reported that Draymond Green encouraged Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob to reach out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss about the possibility of a trade.

“Buss told Lacob the Lakers had no desire to trade James, but that he would need to seek the answer on James’ state of mind from his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul,” Wojnarowski and Shelburne reported. Green, whom Paul also represents, “had sent Paul a text message soliciting his help convincing James to join him in Golden State,” they added.

Morey’s pursuit of Durant is more of a surprise. Although the Suns are currently fifth in the Western Conference, injuries are largely to blame for that. When at full strength, they might be the most slept-on title contender of the bunch this year.

However, the second apron is looming large over the Suns, which will limit their ability to upgrade their roster around Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. They’ll likely be limited to handing out only minimum-salary contracts in free agency for the second straight season, and they’ll also face harsher trade restrictions—including a prohibition on aggregating contracts—beginning this offseason.

Much like with LeBron and the Lakers, Morey presumably went into that Suns call knowing it was a long shot. But he might have viewed it as getting a head start on his offseason planning. If he got a ballpark of what the Suns would want in exchange for Durant, that could inform the moves he made at the deadline and what he should do ahead of the 2024 draft.

While Morey’s efforts to land James and Durant fell short at the trade deadline, he figures to revisit those conversations (among plenty others) this offseason. How the playoffs and draft lottery shake out could have seismic ripple effects across the league, and the Sixers may be uniquely poised to benefit given their squeaky-clean books this offseason.

