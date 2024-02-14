Sixers take court for last time before All-Star Break

Coming off possibly their most impressive victory of the season, a road win over the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers while playing down four starters, the Philadelphia 76ers return home for their final game before the 2024 All-Star break. It’s hard to imagine a team that needs the break more than the Sixers, who will once again be without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, Nic Batum, and Robert Covington tonight against the Miami Heat.

If you need a ray of hope on the injury front, Harris, Melton, and Batum were all partial participants in practice yesterday. With the Sixers not set to take the court again after tonight until February 22, you can imagine they’ll have 80 percent of their starting lineup available then, minus Embiid. Philadelphia will also likely have local product Kyle Lowry by then, whose signing was made official after his buyout from Charlotte; he will not be available tonight as he ramps up for a return to play.

The Heat are not at full strength either. Jimmy Butler (personal reasons), Terry Rozier (right knee sprain), and Josh Richardson (dislocated shoulder) all missed last night’s game in Milwaukee, which the Heat still pulled out handily, 123-97. (You’re crushing it, Doc!) At least for the Sixers able to take the court tonight, they’ll have the cleat rest advantage with Miami on the tail end of the road back-to-back.

Tonight’s contest is just the second of four meetings between these teams this season, the first being Miami’s 119-113 win on Christmas. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led all scorers in that game with 31 points, a rookie career-high for the former UCLA Bruin. Of course, the Sixers will look almost completely different than they did all those six weeks ago, both due to the injuries and the trade deadline roster changes.

Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne have come into Philadelphia and given the Sixers’ offense a shot of adrenaline. Hield has scored at least 20 points, sank at least four three-pointers, and recorded at least six assists in all three of his games with the Sixers. He appears to be flourishing with the additional freedom Nick Nurse has afforded him within the offense. Payne hasn’t been too shabby himself, averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 assists in Philadelphia.

The Sixers are three-point favorites tonight, as of this writing. Heading into the All-Star break on a three-game winning streak given the state of the roster would be pretty close to miraculous. The Sixers have halted their freefall in the standings, now a half game back of New York for fourth and three games up on Indiana in sixth in the East. We’ll see if they can keep the winning ways alive before wishing Tyrese Maxey well on his trip to Indianapolis.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

When: 7:00 pm EST

Where: The Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers