Sixers Bell Ringer: Well-rounded Sixers’ effort topples scorching hot Cavs

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 8

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 5

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3 (sad face)

Ricky Council IV - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1 (sad face)

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1 (sad face)

Terquavion Smith - 1

A complete team effort that saw six Philadelphia 76ers score in the double-digits helped topple a mighty Cleveland Cavaliers squad 123-121 on Monday night.

This one was always going to be an uphill battle for the Sixers. The Cavaliers are absolutely surging right now, coming into Monday’s contest 17-1 in their last 18 games and sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference at 35-16 on the season.

Both teams looked clean and efficient to start out this one, with the Sixers shooting 66.7 percent from the floor in the first frame and the Cavs shooting 58.3 percent. Buddy Hield had 10 first-period points (two triples) to lead Philadelphia to a one-point advantage after 12 minutes.

Every time it looked like the Sixers had a chance to widen the gap in the second, here came Donovan Mitchell sinking bucket after bucket. Mitchell led the floor at the break with 16 points, but a well-rounded offensive effort from basically everyone on the Sixers’ lineup battled to hold a four-point lead headed into the second half.

Offensive rebounding for the Cavaliers in the third fueled a 10-0 swing for the hosts that saw them retake the lead over the Sixers for the first time since the first period. From there, the teams traded small advantages back and forth, with Cleveland holding a single-point lead headed into the final frame.

As if he hadn’t shined enough through three, Hield shifted into another gear somehow in the fourth, shooting triple after triple over Max Strus and giving the Sixers the advantage. Some impressive finishes from Tyrese Maxey and an insane triple from Kelly Oubre Jr. put the Sixers up by 10 with just a minute and a half to play.

But, as the Sixers tend to do, they just had to make it exciting. Their lead was chopped to just one point with seven seconds to play. Maxey missed one free throw and sank one to put the Sixers up by two with seven seconds to go with the ball in the Cavs’ hands. Paul Reed blocked Mitchell at the rim, the Cavs got the offensive rebound, but thankfully, Darius Garland’s potential game-winning three-point shot fell short, and the Sixers held on to defeat the Cavs 123-121.

Phew. What a game.

Let’s get to the Bell Ringer. This was a great, well-rounded effort from the Sixers, but these are the guys that truly stood out.

Buddy Hield: 24 points (5 triples), 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

Hield has been great since first donning a Sixers jersey just last week and he continued that Monday night. He kicked things off going 4-for-5 from the floor (2-of-3 from long range) in the first period to lead the Sixers with 10 points in the frame. He tacked on another triple in the second to lead Philadelphia going into halftime with 13 points (as well as three assists) in 16 minutes on the floor. In a crucial fourth period, Hield got into a serious groove, sinking triple after triple right over the defense of Cleveland’s Max Strus.

Hield finished Monday with 24 points on 9-for-13 field goal shooting (five triples) with eight assists. He fouled out with 53 seconds to play.

It’s also nice to see how Hield’s presence is benefitting his teammates. We all knew Hield could shoot, but his facilitation so far with the Sixers has been a pleasant surprise. His impressive eight dimes in this one also featured one connection starting to stick out in particular: establishing a pick-and-roll duo with Reed. Reed hasn’t been the biggest roller up to this point in the season, but it’s very nice to see him develop that partnership with Hield.

Probably my favorite Buddy Hield possession in Philly to date.



Beautiful skip pass to Council, then crazy good instincts to relocate on the rebound and hit a tough movement 3 in the corner. pic.twitter.com/whDcHVUnds — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 13, 2024

Tyrese Maxey: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists

Maxey got off to a bit of a rough start in this one, with three early first period turnovers off forcing passes that simply weren’t there. Once he settled that down a bit, things turned around. He had five assists in the first before getting himself more involved offensively in the second, putting up 12 points in the frame. He also had eight assists going into the break, including this beautiful lob to a soaring KJ Martin:

lobbing in the land. pic.twitter.com/YRMdiNUJOt — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 13, 2024

(Yeah... they somehow called a tech on KJ there for hanging on the rim. Let’s just say I strongly disagree with that, but I digress.)

Maxey capped off his evening sinking two crucial jump shots in the fourth as the Sixers were adding on to their lead over the Cavs, a lead they ultimately held (barely) through the final whistle. His five fouls as well as missing one of two free throws on the Sixers’ final possession weren’t the most optimal moments, but it was still a good overall performance nonetheless.

Maxey finished with 22 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 24 points (10-for-14 FG), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 2 steals

After a stint of rough performances a few weeks back, Oubre entered Monday night’s contest averaging 19 points per game over the last nine contests. He has been a crucial offensive force for the Sixers as of late, and that continued Monday night against the Cavs. His movement off the ball, solid shooting from the floor and athletic finishes at the rim provided a huge boost to the Sixers’ offense on Monday night. Oubre already had 21 points with just about a minute and a half left to play when he pulled up from three, sinking the bucket and blowing a kiss to the Cavs bench as he put the Sixers up by 10.

Oubre finished Monday night with 24 points on 10-for-14 field goal shooting (two triples), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks.

This is an INSANE finish from Oubre pic.twitter.com/SSRgeNgBsT — J (@SixersJustin) February 13, 2024

These are the guys that really stood out, but special shoutouts are in order for Paul Reed, Cam Payne and KJ Martin for their contributions on Monday night as well.