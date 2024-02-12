Elton Brand reportedly a candidate to lead basketball operations for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak is stepping down to become an organization advisor, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Many league executives are expected to be considered by the Hornets, including Philadelphia’s own Elton Brand.

Among several league executives expected to be considered in the process: New Orleans GM Trajan Langdon, Brooklyn assistant GM Jeff Peterson, Cleveland GM Mike Gansey, Philadelphia GM Elton Brand, and others, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/WckDSYBLBT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2024

The Hornets, as many know, have been a mess internally for a while. Multiple players there have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. But it should be a somewhat intriguing position for some, as they have legitimate young talent in the form of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller to go along with what should be another high draft pick this year.

Along with Brand, Woj reports that the Hornets are expected to focus in on several sitting general managers, including New Orleans’ Trajan Langdon, Cleveland’s Mike Gansey, and Clippers’ Trent Redden. Their search will include a few current assistant GMs, with the likes of Washington’s Travis Schlenk and Sacramento's Wilcox among the candidate pool.

The Hornets are due for a massive shakeup, between a new basketball operations regime and Michael Jordan’s sale in his majority stake. They’re also in the midst of a $275 million arena renovations and have plans to build a new $60 million practice facility.

Brand rapidly climbed the Sixers’ front office ladder after his second player retirement in 2016. He began as a player development consultant in December of 2016, later being promoted to general manager of the Delaware 87ers (now Blue Coats). A year later, he won the Sixers’ vacant general manager position and has been there since.

Now, there’s a chance Brand will get another opportunity to be the lead decision maker for a franchise looking to turn the corner.