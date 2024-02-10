The Ricky Council IV Game?! Sixers will take it as they finally win a game

Hey, look at that, a win!

The Sixers got back in the W column by knocking off the Washington Wizards 119-113 Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey returned to the lineup while Mo Bamba joined the crowded list of Sixers unable to suit up due to injury.

In his return, Maxey went for 28 points, shooting 11-of-25 from the floor along with nine rebounds and seven assists. Buddy Hield shot 9-of-16 from the floor for 23 points, while Ricky Council IV went for a career-high 19 points. He shot 7-of-13 from the floor while pulling down 10 rebounds in 29 minutes of action.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

Washington came out firing from deep, hitting three of their five three-point attempts, all of them coming from Tyus Jones. He would go on to make four threes in the quarter. Luckily for the Sixers, the rest of the Wizards struggled early, shooting 4-of-20 in the first.

It was exciting to see Maxey and Hield work off each other. Hield hit his first two three-pointers of the game. Maxey didn’t start off the game as hot. He missed all four shots in the first quarter but dished out three assists.

It was a really solid first for Council, who capped off the quarter with an impressive euro-step in transition. He stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, getting four trips to the free throw line while pulling down three rebounds. The Sixers led by seven after the first.

Second Quarter

After Maxey made the first two shots of the quarter, it looked like Philly was about to go on a run to give themselves a sizable lead. Instead, the Wizards responded with a 9-2 run to keep it a close game.

It was a really solid half for Oubre, who once again led the team in scoring with 12 at the half. He did a pretty good job at slashing, as almost all of his makes in the half came right at the rim, but struggled shooting from outside.

While Maxey righted the ship in the second, Tobias Harris did not. He went into the half with only seven points, shooting 2-of-8 from the floor along with two turnovers. It's disappointing to see him struggle when the team needs more touches from, as that’s usually when he gets more comfortable offensively. Harris finished the game with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

This Washington team has never been good at defending the paint, but they struggled even more to do so after trading away Daniel Gafford. The Sixers scored 36 points in the paint in the first half and shot 55% from the field on two-point attempts. Still, shaky defense allowed the Sixers to go into the half with only a three-point lead.

Third Quarter

After a relatively quiet first half, Paul Reed was everywhere to start the second. He kept a couple of possessions alive with offensive rebounds, able to convert one for a putback. He ended with six third-quarter points.

It’s been refreshing to see how much Hield can do off the dribble, compared to previous movement shooters the team has had like JJ Redick and Seth Curry. He shot only 3-of-8 on his two-pointers through three quarters, but also dished out five assists.

The Wizards did a horrendous job taking care of the ball in the third. They turned the ball over seven times in the quarter. That helped the Sixers take 10 more shots than Washington in the quarter. Philly took a 10-point lead into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Similar to the second, Maxey opened the quarter by hitting his first three shots from the field, including a couple of step-back threes, but the Sixers still couldn’t pull away. The Wizards followed that stretch with a 11-2 run of their own to drag them right back in the game.

Just like everyone expected, the heart of this quarter for the Sixers was defined by Council. He had a couple of tough finishes to buoy the lead as the Wizards continued to hang around, capping things off with this thunderous dunk in transition.

This was all before Council came down with one of the biggest rebounds of the game. He fought threw Jordan Poole to grab an offensive rebound off a missed Maxey floater, and put it back in to push the lead back to six with 46 seconds left. That was one helluva way to reach a new career-high.

NEW CAREER-HIGH 19 POINTS FOR @Rickythe4th!



AND HIS FIRST CAREER DOUBLE-DOUBLE. pic.twitter.com/N0vnsi5UIM — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 11, 2024