Tyrese Maxey named 2024 NBA All-Star reserve

The NBA announced its 2024 All-Star Game reserves on Thursday night, with Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey making the cut as a reserve for the first time in his career. And it couldn’t be more deserved.

Maxey has delivered an outstanding performance on the court this year, embracing a pivotal role as the primary creator and secondary scorer alongside Joel Embiid. Across 42 games, his statistics speak volumes — averaging an impressive 25.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He’s tied with Luka Doncic in minutes per game on the year at 35.7.

Beyond the hardwood, Maxey’s off-court achievements have also shone brightly. He inked a deal with New Balance Basketball, solidifying his position as a prominent brand ambassador. Additionally, the recent feature on the cover of SLAM magazine adds another feather to his cap, representing a noteworthy honor for any emerging player.

Maxey’s impact on a successful team hasn’t gone unnoticed, with some across the league even considering him as a starter on their All-Star ballots. In the player votes, he secured an impressive second place amongst guards with 131 votes, only trailing starter Tyrese Haliburton (133). Media recognition followed suit, placing Maxey fourth behind Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, and Donovan Mitchell — all having stellar seasons.

Now the coaches, acknowledging Maxey’s dedication and stellar production, have selected the 23-year-old guard to come off the bench for the Eastern Conference in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, marking his debut in the prestigious event.

Congrats to Tyrese Maxey. Here’s to many more future All-Star appearances while wearing the red, white and blue.