Sixers fined $75K for violating injury report rules with Joel Embiid vs. Nuggets

The NBA announced that the Philadelphia 76ers were fined $75,000 for failing to include Joel Embiid on the team’s injury report against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 27.

The press release went onto mention that “the fine takes into account Philadelphia’s prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules.” The New Orleans Pelicans were “only” fined $25,000 for their injury report violation. Notably, the league also stated that “the league review concluded that there was no violation of the Player Participation Policy because Embiid’s absence was due to a confirmed injury.”

Here’s a brief run down on the NBA’s new Player Participation Policy is, for those who don’t know:

“The Player Participation Policy primarily will focus on star players. A star player for purposes of the policy is any player who, in any of the prior three seasons, was selected to an All-NBA Team or an NBA All-Star team. This definition also applies, following a given season’s All-Star Game, to any player who is named an All-Star during that season. Under the policy, unless a team demonstrates an approved reason for a star player not to participate in a game, then, among other things, the team must: Manage its roster to ensure that no more than one star player is unavailable for the same game. Ensure that star players are available for all national television and NBA In-Season Tournament games. Maintain a balance between the number of one-game absences for a star player in home and road games. Refrain from any long-term “shutdowns” in which a star player stops playing games. If resting a healthy player, ensure that the player is present at the games and visible to fans. The policy includes exceptions for injuries, personal reasons and pre-approved back-to-back restrictions based on a player’s age, career workload or serious injury history.”

This fine and investigation were expected. The Sixers failed to list Embiid anywhere on the injury report until the very last minute and the reigning MVP was a late scratch because of left knee soreness.

Now we await the results of Embiid’s MRI after he was forced to leave in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s loss to the Warriors. Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga landed on Embiid’s balky left knee as both players dived for a loose ball.

The Sixers finish off a hellish five-game road trip in Utah Thursday night against the Jazz (10 p.m./TNT).