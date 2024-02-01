Joel Embiid’s MRI reveals injured meniscus in left knee

After suffering a nasty injury to his left knee late in a loss to the Warriors Tuesday, an MRI revealed that Sixers star center Joel Embiid suffered an injury to his meniscus. The Sixers will have Embiid sit out this weekend and evaluate treatment options going forward, per a team official.

Sixers center Joel Embiid’s MRI following Wednesday’s game and further evaluation over the last 24 hours revealed an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee, according to a team official. Embiid, in consultation with the Sixers medical staff and several leading… — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 2, 2024

The reigning MVP has been dealing with swelling in his left knee for several weeks. He was a late scratch in a rematch against Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets last Saturday and also missed the Sixers’ loss in Portland on Monday.

He returned to the court Tuesday with calamitous results. Just a week after scoring a franchise record 70 points, Embiid looked like a shell of himself. He had easily the worst performance of an otherwise brilliant season, scoring just 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting — a season-low in both points and made field goals.

His season-high eighth and final turnover proved to be the most costly. With 4:08 left in the game and the Sixers trailing by 12, Embiid was stripped by Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga. As both players went to the floor to attempt to grab the loose ball, Kuminga landed directly on Embiid’s balky left knee.

Joel Embiid is headed to the locker room after Jonathan Kuminga fell on him



Hope he's ok pic.twitter.com/iZysg8pULR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2024

It’s fair to wonder why the Sixers allowed Embiid to play in the first place. It’s downright puzzling that Nick Nurse chose to keep Embiid in the game at that point.

So, now the Sixers could be without their star for a while. They’re just 3-9 in the games Embiid has missed this season.

Even outside of Embiid, the Sixers have been ravaged by injuries. Tyrese Maxey has missed the last three games with a left ankle sprain. Veterans Nicolas Batum (left hamstring) and Marcus Morris, Sr. (plantar fasciitis) have been in and out of the lineup. De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine stress response) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) have both missed significant time.

Quite frankly, the Sixers are in trouble. Both the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers have been red hot and have passed the Sixers in the standings. And with the Feb. 8 trade deadline coming up next week, this puts Daryl Morey and company in a serious predicament.