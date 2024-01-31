Sixers Bell Ringer: Korkmaz, Springer give Sixers a boost, but Embiid’s return is disastrous

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 7

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 4

Paul Reed - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Ricky Council IV - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Jaden Springer - 1

What an absolute disaster.

Joel Embiid made his return to the lineup, but looked compromised physically all night in a 119-107 loss to the Warriors. The injury-ravaged Sixers are now 0-4 on their current road trip.

It was rough start for Embiid. He went 1-of-7 in his first stint and looked totally out of rhythm. The Sixers though turned the Warriors over seven times and controlled the glass, grabbing eight offensive rebounds. After not getting meaningful minutes in Portland, Jaden Springer had some of his best minutes of the season. The Sixers held a 28-23 lead after one.

It was much a better start to the night for Tobias Harris after the veteran forward struggled mightily against the Trail Blazers. Harris was active on the glass, grabbing seven rebounds, and took advantage of Golden State’s smaller players, scoring a game-high 15 points. The Sixers didn’t exactly shoot the lights out, going 5-of-16 from three, but they hit just five threes all night in Monday’s loss to Portland.

The Sixers managed to stay in the game, trailing just 52-50 at the half. The greater concern was Embiid, who never looked right in the first half. He had multiple rough moments where you could tell he wasn’t feeling right physically.

Steph Curry, who finished the night with a game-high 37 points, started to get warm in the third and Embiid’s lack of mobility hurt the Sixers’ offense. Golden State extended its late to large as 14, but the Sixers went on a 7-0 run to close the gap and get the deficit under 10 heading into the fourth.

It was the unlikely trio of Harris, Springer and Furkan Korkmaz that got the Sixers back into the game. They were able to get within three midway through the third. But then Curry came back and took the game over for good. To add insult to injury, Embiid, who probably should’ve never seen the court in the fourth quarter, had Jonathan Kuminga fall on his injured left knee. Embiid stayed down for a while and then went straight back to the locker room. Nick Nurse told reporters in San Francisco that Embiid will undergo an MRI.

The Sixers were missing Tyrese Maxey, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris, Sr. De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington remain out of the lineup. Who will even suit up to try and salvage a game from this horrid road trip Thursday in Utah?

Let’s talk Bell Ringer, I guess.

Tobias Harris: 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

The injury to Embiid overshadowed everything, but Harris was very good Tuesday night.

The Sixers desperately needed his scoring to keep them in the game and he was solid all night in that department. He was 10-of-18 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three. He was decisive and aggressive (outside of one hot potato exchange with Embiid where it looked like he passed up an open three).

But Harris’ rebounding might’ve been his most important contribution. Early in the game, the Sixers’ offense was dreadful. It was Harris and Kelly Oubre, Jr.s’ ability to hit the offensive glass that kept the Sixers in the game. Harris came up with a pair of steals as the Sixers did well to turn the Warriors over throughout the night.

Jaden Springer: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals

If these weren’t the best minutes of Springer’s season, they were certainly his best minutes in quite some time.

Because of injuries, illness and inconsistency, Springer has mostly found himself on the outside looking in at Nurse’s rotation. After Springer received no meaningful minutes in the Sixers’ ass-kicking by the Blazers Monday, Nurse went to the 21-year-old early on Tuesday. The move paid immediate dividends as Springer was seemingly everywhere. He forced turnovers, grabbed rebounds and got out in transition.

In the fourth, he was part of a small-ball lineup that helped get the Sixers back into the game. He even hit a timely three. On a night the Sixers really needed someone to simply make something happen, Springer did that throughout the night. He was a +8 in a game the Sixers lost by 12.

Furkan Korkmaz: 19 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds

This was without a doubt Korkmaz’s best run of the season. Frankly, his minutes as the team’s emergency point guard have not gone well this season — and it really didn’t go all that well in the first half with Point Furk running the show.

But late in the third, he gave the Sixers a much-needed jolt. He scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half (nine in the fourth quarter) and had all three of his assists after halftime. He hung tough defensively and, along with Springer and Harris, gave the Sixers a chance to get back into the game.

The 19 points were the most Korkmaz has scored since he went for 20 in Orlando back in January of 2022. While Korkmaz is likely to fall out of the rotation once everyone is healthy, this could be a nice audition tape for him as we approach the trade deadline.