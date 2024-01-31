Embiid never looks healthy in return, Sixers road trip from hell continues with loss to Warriors

What a rotten, miserable, no good game.

The Sixers fell for the fourth time in a row, losing 119-107 to the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night. Joel Embiid returned to the lineup looking hobbled the whole night, shooting 5-of-18 for 14 points before leaving the game after Jonathan Kuminga accidentally fell on his left knee.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 26 points while Furkan Korkmaz had a season-high 19, but Steph Curry led all scorers with 37 points on only 17 shots.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

It feels like Embiid is normally pretty short on his jumpers when he returns to action, as he has to play himself back into game shape. His first five jumpers of the game were all too strong before nailing one from beyond the arc.

He did sub out, as opposed to playing the whole quarter like he typically does. He had only four in the first, shooting 1-of-7. It was a choppy start for the offense, starting their 13th different starting lineup this season.

The Warriors made seven of their first eight shots of the game, cruising to a 61% shooting percentage in the opening quarter. The Sixers kept pace by turning them over and dominating the offensive rebounding battle for a change. They grabbed eight in the first and took 11 more shots than the Warriors.

Golden State turned it over seven times in the first, two of those were steals nabbed by Jaden Springer. He seemed rather buried on the bench last night in Portland, so it was surprising to see him make an impact early. Philly led by five after the opening frame.

JADEN TAKING IT COAST TO COAST. pic.twitter.com/2MNziXyAOY — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 31, 2024

Second Quarter

Harris was a big reason for those second-chance opportunities. Four of the seven rebounds he grabbed in the first half were offensive. He also had two of the team’s nine steals in the half. Harris had 15 points, looking much better physically than Monday. He once again buoyed some ugly second-unit stretch that struggled to survive the point-Korkmaz minutes.

At 31%, the Sixers weren’t exactly lighting the world on fire from downtown But at five made three-pointers, they matched their total from all of last night. Pat Bev had 10 in the first half, shooting 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

While the trips to the locker room in between shifts are common for Embiid, he looked to be playing though quite a bit of pain when he checked back in. He hit a midrange jumper where he looked good, but after diving on the ground on a couple of plays really started to favor his leg. He even buckled just trying trying to go up to block a shot. Philly limped into the half down by two.

Nah bro what the hell pic.twitter.com/hn9TJQqkxd — Denver (@doubledworth) January 31, 2024

Third Quarter

Yeah it just did not feel worth it to have Embiid out there looking as limited as he did for a regular season game. He opened the half spinning to contest a Kuminga drive he’d be able to just shuffle for if he was anywhere near 100%. His shot selection regressed as he begun to hoist up contested fadeaways. Golden State ripped off a 14-4 run at the beginning of the second half.

A struggling half-court offense did not get any smoother when the likes of Springer and K.J. Martin checked into the game. It took nine minutes into the quarter for Embiid to attempt a drive into the paint.

Philly did have some life in them, going on a 11-2 run at the end of the quarter. It was kickstarted by a couple of high confidence three-pointers and capped off with an impressive block and an and-1 from Martin. The Warriors got a couple of buckets to end the quarter, pushing their lead to nine.

KJ Martin Jr. gets UP for the swat pic.twitter.com/ZpNgUScdxi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 31, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Point-Korkmaz went much better in the second half. While sometimes that’s as simple as shots falling, he was lot less anxious to get his own shot this time around. It also helped that Springer continued to have one of his best offensive games to date.

Jaden no-look pass to Furk for three https://t.co/RF610hC6wv pic.twitter.com/lBNC8iX2y4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 31, 2024