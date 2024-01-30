Sixers Bell Ringer: No one deserves it, but vote anyway

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 7

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 3

Paul Reed - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Ricky Council IV - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Jaden Springer - 1

The shorthanded Sixers were played off the floor by the 13-win Trail Blazers Tuesday in a 130-104 drubbing in Portland.

The game got off to a yawn-inducing start as neither team looked particularly sharp. Patrick Beverley continues to excel running the team and helped get the Sixers going. They ended the first quarter on 12-2 run to take a 28-20 lead after one.

Beverley and Kelly Oubre, Jr. kept the Sixers in the game in the first half as the Blazers picked things up. As a team, the Sixers hit just 5-of-29 from three, clearly feeling the absence of Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton. Tobias Harris, who missed the past two games with an illness, struggled mightily, going 3-of-9 for nine points.

In the second quarter, Portland veterans (and perhaps trade targets) Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon got going. That duo combined for 34 first-half points as the Blazers used a 38-point second quarter to take a 58-55 halftime lead.

The third quarter was a continuation of the end of the first half with the Sixers’ defense looking abysmal and the team still unable to buy a three. It was fitting that the NBC Sports Philly broadcast went to shit late in the period.

Portland’s lead got to as big as 26 before Nick Nurse pulled the plug early in the fourth. The Sixers are now 0-3 to start their five-game road trip. We’ll have to see if Joel Embiid and/or Maxey will be available Tuesday night against the Warriors.

Frankly, nobody deserves to be the Bell Ringer, but we’ve got a tradition to maintain.

Patrick Beverley: 14 points, 5 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal

The Sixers getting their asses kicked took away from a potential fun Pat Bev game. He had two fun moments in this first half. On one play, he hit Grant with his old school post move ball fake and finish, subsequently hitting the 6-foot-7 forward with the “too small” celly.

We even got a Pat Bev dunk!

PAT IS FIRED UP. pic.twitter.com/QEPP4mHfXt — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 30, 2024

Beverley has played pretty well when pressed into lead ball handler duties this season. Unfortunately, he got very little help tonight and the team’s defense gave them no shot to compete.

Kelly Oubre, Jr.: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist

If you’re looking for a silver lining, Oubre has seemingly regained his confidence over the past couple games. While Oubre has yet to rediscover his shooting form from the start of the season, he’s done well getting downhill and attacking the rim the last two games.

babe wake up, the sixers are playing !! pic.twitter.com/av4AHTUQLX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 30, 2024

This is two straight games of 25-plus points for Oubre. These athletic slashes to the rim really do stress the defense and add an element to the Sixers’ offense they need. Still, Oubre needs to get his shooting stroke right to help the Sixers come playoff time.

Rick Council IV: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 ridiculous dunks

Council is really just in here because he had two awesome dunks and he actually played hard, unlike most of the team all night.

What a jam from Ricky Council IV pic.twitter.com/IJQWtAPjLf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2024

RICKY COUNCIL IV MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/n4SBiFMOmx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2024

Yeah, let’s get this dude in the dunk contest.